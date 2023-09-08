New Master’s Programs announced at University of Macau for Fall 24: Construction Project Management and Smart Ocean Technology

University of Macau Introduces Two New Master’s Programs for Fall 2024

Macau, China – The University of Macau has recently announced the addition of two new master’s programs for the 24/25 academic year. The Faculty of Science and Technology will offer the MSc in Construction Project Management and the MSc in Smart Ocean Technology. These programs will also accept applications for Level 6, Level 4, and Level 8 associate degrees.

The MSc in Construction Project Management aims to prepare construction professionals and practitioners in related fields to meet the challenges of the built environment. Students will gain a deep understanding of project management principles and their application to different stages of construction projects. The program also focuses on providing the latest technical knowledge about the construction industry to meet future labor demands.

The MSc in Smart Ocean Technology focuses on training students in marine information and data collection, big data science, advanced data processing, underwater acoustics and imaging, underwater communications, and marine sensors. Graduates will be equipped with the skills necessary for ocean observation, marine research, and the high-tech marine industry.

Both master’s programs have a duration of two years and require applicants to have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification recognized by the University of Macau. Candidates must also meet specific GPA and English language proficiency requirements.

“The addition of these two new master’s programs is aimed at catering to the needs of our students and the industry,” said a university representative. “We believe that equipping our graduates with the skills and knowledge demanded by the construction and marine sectors will greatly enhance their career prospects.”

Prospective students can visit the university’s official website for more information on the application process and specific requirements.

