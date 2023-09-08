Zhong Qi: A Torchbearer for Green Energy Development in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Asian Games torchbearer Zhong Qi, a grassroots gas pipeline network operator, has been recognized for his contributions to the development of green energy in Hangzhou. Zhong Qi, who works on the front line of gas operation guarantee in Hangzhou, expressed his honor and excitement to be able to hold the blazing Asian Games torch high and run in the city that carries the sweat and struggle of his youth.

With over 10 years of experience ensuring the safety of Hangzhou’s 1,300 kilometers of gas pipelines and facilities, Zhong Qi has developed superb skills in his field. His dedication and expertise have earned him accolades such as winning the Zhejiang Provincial Pressure Regulation Skills Operation Competition for three consecutive years and securing the third place in the country in the 2019 National Gas Competition. He has also been awarded honorary titles including “National May Day Labor Medal,” “Zhejiang Provincial Model Worker,” and “Zhejiang Technical Expert.”

Being elected as the Asian Games torchbearer is seen as an affirmation of the gas people’s contribution to building a “new paradise” and has further inspired Zhong Qi and his team to continue serving the city and the people by providing green energy guarantees for the construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone.

“As a grassroots model worker torchbearer and an Asian Games energy guarantor, what I convey is the spirit of the Asian Games and the light of energy,” said Zhong Qi. He emphasized that the gas people will focus on safeguarding and leveraging the Asian Games, ensuring its success while making new contributions to the high-quality development of urban energy. They aim to support the goals of the “green, smart, frugal, and civilized” Hangzhou Asian Games.

Zhong Qi’s participation in the Asian Games as a torchbearer represents the dedication and commitment of people like him who work behind the scenes to ensure the smooth operation of essential services. Their efforts contribute to the sustainable development and success of major events like the Asian Games.

Author: Correspondent Pan Changyong

Editor: Chen Huan

