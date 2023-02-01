Home Entertainment Feminism and ideology; intuition, temperance and art; Great Books; Tolkien’s visual art
Entertainment

Feminism and ideology; intuition, temperance and art; Great Books; Tolkien’s visual art

by admin
Feminism and ideology; intuition, temperance and art; Great Books; Tolkien’s visual art

Apr 27, 2021

This episode features highlight clips from episodes 26-30 of the
Catholic Culture Podcast.

Links

Online Great Books opens a new enrollment period approximately
once a month. Get in there using discount code “catholicculture”
for 25% off your first three months! Or use this referral link:
https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth exhibition book
https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Maker-Middle-earth-Catherine-McIlwaine/dp/1851244859/

29 – Catholic Feminism: Should We? – Abigail Rine Favale

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-29-catholic-feminism-should-we-abigail-rine-favale/

28 – An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy – Samuel
Hazo
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo/

26 – The Arts, Contemplation and Virtue – Basil Cole, OP

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-26-arts-contemplation-and-virtue-basil-cole-op/

27 – Always Wanted to Study the Great Books? Here’s How You’ll
Actually Follow Through – Scott Hambrick
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/

30 – What Tolkien’s Visual Art Tells Us About His Creative Mind
– John McQuillen, Holly Ordway
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-30-what-tolkiens-visual-art-tells-us-about-his-creative-mind-john-mcquillen-and-holly-ordway/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Squid game is too hot. Korean broadband provider’s request for service fee is rejected by Netflix: it will hinder entertainment companies from making profits in Korea-Media Player/Video Site

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 104 – John’s Gospel,...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 105 – Confronting an...

The TV series “Hurricane” has become a hot...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 106 – Abortion-Linked Vaccines:...

107 – Prayer as a Political Problem w/...

Highlights: How men can help the angry feminist...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 108

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 109 – A Catholic...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 110 – Woke Idols,...

Interview with Lourdes documentary writer Sixtine Leon-Dufour

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy