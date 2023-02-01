This episode features highlight clips from episodes 26-30 of the

Catholic Culture Podcast.

Links

Online Great Books opens a new enrollment period approximately

once a month. Get in there using discount code “catholicculture”

for 25% off your first three months! Or use this referral link:

https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth exhibition book

https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Maker-Middle-earth-Catherine-McIlwaine/dp/1851244859/

29 – Catholic Feminism: Should We? – Abigail Rine Favale

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-29-catholic-feminism-should-we-abigail-rine-favale/

28 – An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy – Samuel

Hazo

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo/

26 – The Arts, Contemplation and Virtue – Basil Cole, OP

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-26-arts-contemplation-and-virtue-basil-cole-op/

27 – Always Wanted to Study the Great Books? Here’s How You’ll

Actually Follow Through – Scott Hambrick

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/

30 – What Tolkien’s Visual Art Tells Us About His Creative Mind

– John McQuillen, Holly Ordway

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-30-what-tolkiens-visual-art-tells-us-about-his-creative-mind-john-mcquillen-and-holly-ordway/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio