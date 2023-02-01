Apr 27, 2021
This episode features highlight clips from episodes 26-30 of the
Catholic Culture Podcast.
Links
Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth exhibition book
https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Maker-Middle-earth-Catherine-McIlwaine/dp/1851244859/
29 – Catholic Feminism: Should We? – Abigail Rine Favale
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-29-catholic-feminism-should-we-abigail-rine-favale/
28 – An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy – Samuel
Hazo
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo/
26 – The Arts, Contemplation and Virtue – Basil Cole, OP
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-26-arts-contemplation-and-virtue-basil-cole-op/
27 – Always Wanted to Study the Great Books? Here’s How You’ll
Actually Follow Through – Scott Hambrick
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/
30 – What Tolkien’s Visual Art Tells Us About His Creative Mind
– John McQuillen, Holly Ordway
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-30-what-tolkiens-visual-art-tells-us-about-his-creative-mind-john-mcquillen-and-holly-ordway/
