Feng Yuanzheng: My only wish is to be an actor for a lifetime

September 14th was the first open rehearsal for the play “Du Fu”. As the director, Feng Yuanzheng convened the crew to start intensive rehearsal one month in advance. Although he had the experience of the previous two rounds of performances, the crew still took time to work on the script after the rehearsal. Read around, carefully crafted word by word.

One of the “Five Tigers” from the Human Arts Student Class

To “acting and leading the way”

On September 8, Feng Yuanzheng showed four photos of himself from different periods in the circle of friends, accompanied by such a meaningful text: “From a literary youth with a dream to Beijing Renyi, the only wish is to live a lifetime. Be an actor of Renyi, and be a good actor like many senior artists.” In 1985, he was admitted to the Renyi student class and became one of the “Five Tigers” in the famous 85 class. In the past 37 years, he went to Germany to study acting, and has worked in film and television. The world has been very popular, but it also has a place in the stage classics such as “Tea House” and “Mutiny”. Actor, actor team captain, director, and vice president, along the way, have a happy life and a successful career.

Although “Don’t Talk to Strangers” has become a “shadow of childhood” for many people, it is also because the performance is too expressive. Those who are familiar with him know that Feng Yuanzheng has his own perseverance and responsibility under his mild and thin appearance. He is strictly disciplined and never tolerated in the actor team; he advocates recruiting training courses for performance students and reserves strength for the Renyi Theater cluster; artists teach and play scripts. Read aloud a series of measures to improve the comprehensive strength of young actors; in the past two years, they have performed well and directed, with theory and practice; there are too many Spring Festivals, both Feng Yuanzheng and Liang Danni both spent on the stage of “Family Portrait”… …

After “Old Chinese Medicine”

Never made a movie

Since “Old Chinese Medicine” in 2017, Feng Yuanzheng has never gone out to make a film and television drama, because there are too many things in the theater. Feng Yuanzheng said that in the future, “we will focus more on the future of talent and art. The cultivation of talents and the innovation of repertoire are the top priorities in the future.”

Feng Yuanzheng’s wife Liang Danni also appeared in the “Du Fu” crew. For her, this time was both rehearsal and companionship. “I will be worried about his body, after all, this role is very stressful. The pressure of acting, directing and administrative work is complicated. In the past, he used to go to the theater at six or seven in the morning and go home in the middle of the night. Now, I think The ‘conspiracy’ to make it easier for him is even more bankrupt.”

While saying that she can’t make up for it with regret, Liang Danni also said meaningfully, “Recently, I want to minimize the time I spend filming outside, and accompany him while queuing up for the theater.”

“Du Fu” rehearsal spent 12 days studying the script

At the media meeting on September 14, Feng Yuanzheng appeared in white clothes and black trousers. When he came on stage, he was instantly emotional. After he came off, he watched the stage quietly. When paused, he had to talk to the actors in time… In the rehearsal hall, he was both a director and a leading actor. Identity, a large number of half-written and half-speaking lines are waiting for him to understand and turn into Du Fu’s language, and he also has administrative work as a human artist, this heavy responsibility also requires him to undertake…

“Du Fu”, an original play that premiered in 2019, is a play focused on the poet’s fate, which screenwriter Guo Qihong has put on the stage again after works such as “Li Bai” and “Confidant”. Select Du Fu’s ups and downs in life from the “An Shi Rebellion” to his death, and show the poet’s great spiritual world through his ups and downs in his life. It has performed 2 rounds of 25 games before.

As a gold-medal screenwriter Guo Qihong’s work after “Li Bai”, Feng Yuanzheng said, “We recited Du Fu’s poems when we were young, and then we knew that Du Fu was very bitter and Li Bai was very handsome. Many people don’t really start until they grow up. Understand the connotation described in Du Fu’s poems. Teacher Qihong once said that when he wrote “Li Bai”, many people said that “Li Bai” was a success, and you also wrote “Du Fu”, he said that I would not write it Later, he said that he was still too young to understand Du Fu. As he grew older, he liked Du Fu more and more, so he started writing. The same is true for me. When I met Du Fu at this age, I might just be able to appreciate what he wrote in his poems. Contained flavor.”

For this rehearsal, Feng Yuanzheng, the director, convened the crew to start a centralized rehearsal one month in advance. “The rehearsal is not about recovery, but about rediscovering the characters and understanding them again.” Feng Yuanzheng said that he had to scrutinize the lines, because The dialogue in the play is not a language of life, but has a semi-classical nature. How to make the actors speak clearly and understand so that the audience can hear and understand it is a test of skill. Although there are already two previous rounds of performance experience, but after the rehearsal, the crew still took the time to read the script and carefully crafted every word. It is reported that during the first rehearsal with the crew, Feng Yuanzheng spent 12 days reading the script twice a day, and most of the actors did not understand the script until about the 10th day.

“Du Fu”, as an old drama with new ones, also carries the concept of Feng Yuanzheng’s years of experience and support for young people, “Now the hot water in the rehearsal hall is played by young people, and the inheritance does not stop on the stage. In fact, their behavior is not just a labor, but to make them have feelings for the rehearsal hall. At the end of this year, we will continue to recruit the second class of students. In fact, since the opening of the Caoyu Theater last year, we have hired a large number of young actors to go to the theater. We will not be like in the past. Newcomers have to run for 10 years before standing in the middle of the stage. Today’s young people are smart and have strong pressure resistance, so we must give them opportunities.”