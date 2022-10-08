[The Epoch Times, October 8, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Jack Phillips / Takasugi Compiled) New York City Mayor Adams announced Friday (October 7) that the illegal immigrants who have been bused to New York in recent weeks Immigrants surged and New York City entered a state of emergency.

“This is a humanitarian crisis. It started with violence and instability in South America and was driven by political dynamics in the United States,” Eric Adams said at a news conference on Friday. Thousands of asylum seekers were transported to New York City and simply dropped. They were dropped off without notice, coordination, and care, and more were arriving every day.”

About 17,000 illegal immigrants have been shipped to his city in recent months, according to estimates from the Democratic mayor’s office. Recently, Republican governors in several border states, as well as Democratic city officials in El Paso, Texas, have begun sending illegal immigrants to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., which have long claimed to welcome illegal immigrants. the so-called “sanctuary cities”.

“This crisis is not of our own making, but it will affect everyone in this city now and in the months ahead. New Yorkers deserve to know why this is happening and what we plan to do about it,” Adams said. In his speech, he did not mention the border and immigration policies of the Biden administration.

“The State of Texas and the City of El Paso have committed to continue busing asylum seekers to New York City,” said Emergency Order 224, signed by Adams.

El Paso, which has a Democratic mayor, is on the northern side of the U.S.-Mexico border near the violent Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, reports said. The city sends more illegal immigrants to New York than even the Republican governor of Texas.

In the emergency order, Adams accused: “Texas did not provide New York City with relevant notices, and claims that it will not provide New York City with notices in the future as to how many buses will arrive, and the date and time of arrival. Many The bus arrives at the Port Authority Bus Terminal early in the morning or late at night without any prior notice or arrangement.”

Adams also added to reporters on Friday that New York is “talking about maybe 100,000 going into next year … or even a few months away.” The order noted that the city has opened about 42 hotels, As an emergency shelter for illegal immigrants.

border crisis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is a leading advocate of this “bus tactic.” He has said repeatedly that he will continue to transport illegal immigrants who voluntarily sign up for the program to cities run by Democrats. At the same time, he said, Democratic leaders like Adams have been vocal in their endorsement of a “sanctuary city” policy that welcomes illegal immigrants, so they should be more than willing to accept them.

The Republican governor said it was the best way to draw attention to the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, where border communities in Texas simply cannot handle a surge in illegal immigration.

Other Republicans, including Abbott, have accused President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas. Alejandro Mayorkas), and other government officials, failed to secure the U.S. border.

According to data released by the American Immigration Reform Coalition, at least 5 million people have crossed the border illegally from Mexico since Biden took office in January 2021.

This week, Abbott’s state government sent another bus full of illegal immigrants to Vice President Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., according to Fox. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican, commissioned a plane in September to transport illegal immigrants from Venezuela from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts Island, arousing the ire of the left. Because Martha’s Vineyard is the location of the vacation estates of many Democrats. The Obamas also bought a vacation home there.

Impeach

The 2022 midterm elections are only a few weeks away. Republicans are expected to take back at least the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate at the same time. In a letter this week, two senior senators warned Mayorcas that he faces impeachment proceedings if the border crisis is not resolved soon.

While Mayorcas is unlikely to be convicted in the Senate’s impeachment trial, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Graham, in a letter to Mayorkas, said: “Your failure to faithfully enforce this country’s immigration laws and your willful blindness to the very real humanitarian crisis on our southern border amounts to gross negligence, violation of your oath of office.”

They also warned: “This is a serious dereliction of duty. If not corrected quickly, it could be grounds for impeachment.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

