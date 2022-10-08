Repeatedly on the holiday travel list, short-distance travel within the province is favored

“November” holiday Hunan tourism revenue of 951 million yuan

During the National Day, Zhangjiajie 72 Qilou held a flash mob singing “My Motherland and Me”.Photo by correspondent Zhang Linhai

Huasheng Online, October 7th. Today, it is rainy and rainy, and the “November” holiday in 2022 ends, which is also the last legal long holiday this year. According to the holiday tourism data released by the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: From October 1st to 7th, a total of 939 holiday monitoring units were included in the province, which received a total of 9.1756 million tourists, a year-on-year decrease of 14.28%, and achieved an operating income of 951 million yuan. , a year-on-year decrease of 16.19%. Among them, a total of 330 tourist areas were included in the monitoring, with a total of 8.8074 million tourists, a year-on-year decrease of 14.67%, and an operating income of 783.2 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19.38%.

Hunan into the National Day holiday tourism list high-frequency words

Before the festival, all parts of the province took the opportunity of holding the Tourism Development Conference to further promote the integrated development of tourism and culture and other industries, which better met the market demand for the widening and diversified consumption of tourism consumer groups during the National Day holiday.

The National Day holiday was far-reachingly influenced by the Tourism Development Conference held in Hunan. According to data from many platforms, Hunan and Changsha have become high-frequency words on the popular list, and Hunan tourism has shown its “top-notch” strength.

According to the same trip data, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Hunan are among the top three most popular hotel reservation provinces, and Beijing, Shanghai, and Changsha are among the top three in the country in terms of hotel reservations.

According to Ctrip data, during the National Day holiday in 2022, the number of local travel orders in Changsha will account for 50%, and the per capita spending will increase by 10% year-on-year. The popular scenic spots in Changsha during the National Day holiday in 2022 include: Changsha Window of the World, Changsha Ecological Zoo, Changsha Tongguan Kiln Ancient Town, Huayi Brothers (Changsha) Movie Town, Changsha Underwater World, Hunan Museum, Orange Island, Shiyan Lake, Hunan Botanical Garden , Changsha Fun Kingdom. Hunan’s local emerging tourist destination cities: Jishou, Shaoyang, Loudi.

Key figures have declined, with excursions favored

Affected by the epidemic, inter-provincial travel has been restricted. Zhangjiajie, Xiangxi, Changsha, Xiangtan, Hengyang and other places have successively closed cultural and tourism venues, and the number of tourists received in the province has generally declined. After 4 cases of imported infections were found in Fenghuang County, Xiangxi Prefecture, the official apologized to tourists, implemented global silent control, arranged hotel quarantine for free, and promised stranded tourists to enjoy free travel in the county’s A-level scenic spots next year; Zhangjiajie targeted 1 case of imported infections , to implement temporary static management of some tourists, and preferential arrangements for hotel isolation; there are no major safety accidents and major emergencies in the tourism market of the province.

However, there is a strong demand for short-distance micro-vacation tourism such as self-driving tours, city-surrounding tours, and rural tours, which have been well released. During the National Day holiday, 75 3A-level and other scenic spots in Hunan received a total of 1.2032 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 11.12%, and achieved an operating income of 109 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.72%; 404 accommodation units received a total of 368,200 accommodation tourists, achieving operating income. 168 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.73%.

■All media reporter Ding Pengzhi