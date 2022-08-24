The mecha girl is ready to go, and the hard core attack penetrates the obstacles! The domestic beautiful girl mecha mobile game “Final Front: Inobetta” is in full-channel public beta. Dozens of beautiful girls with different personalities are traveling through the shocking 3D battlefield, passing by the hail of bullets, using gorgeous Fight against powerful enemies with big moves and wait for the future of mankind! Go to download now, new commanders log in to the game to get 50 draws and other rich exclusive gifts!

The much-anticipated new linked version of the commander – “The Last Frontier” X “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion” is officially here today, Lelouch, CC. , Suzaku, Karen and many other well-known and popular characters will gather in the final world! The achievement of “Double Kitchen Ecstasy” will be officially achieved today, helping commanders enjoy the “1+1>2” game fun in this domestically-made beautiful girl mecha mobile game!

[动漫人气主角穿越终末世界，伴随指挥官驰骋战场！]

“In the name of zero, control the mirage and be invincible!” In this joint version of “The Last Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch”, Lelouch and CC. , Suzaku, Kalian and others will appear in the end world, Lelouch, Shumu Suzaku, and Hongyue Kalian will incarnate into the exclusive quantum knights of the linkage, fighting side by side with thousands of commanders, working together for the Fight to save the end world!

“If the king doesn’t take the lead, how can his subordinates follow him?” In this “Final Front” X “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellious”, the very popular “ZERO” Lelouch is the first to appear. ! in him with CC. Under the cooperation and manipulation of the king, he will assist the commanders to gallop in the sand to be invincible! At the same time, the “White Death God” Shumu Suzaku and “Red Moon Karen” will also incarnate as powerful quantum knights, driving their own mechas and fighting hard to implement their own justice and beliefs in the final world. ! Starting today, these three new quantum knights will have the opportunity to formally sign a battle contract with the commanders, so that the commanders can become the most powerful beings on the battlefield and enjoy the ultimate game thrill of barrage shooting!

[《Code Geass 叛逆的鲁路修》国内首次正版联动，原著cv联袂祝贺！]

In order to celebrate the mecha event of “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” for the first time in China, the original character CVs of the original anime, such as Fukuyama Jun and Koshimizu Ami, will not only play the limited roles of this linkage in the game, but these The well-known seiyuu who has won various awards will also send a congratulatory message for the dream linkage of “The Last Front” x “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellious” to congratulate the linkage version launched today!

Fukuyama Jun, a well-known seiyuu who won the “Japan Animation Awards Male Voice Actor Award”, is also the male protagonist Lu Lu cv in “Code Geass Rebellious Lu Lu Xiu”, presumably all commanders will not be unfamiliar. Under the interpretation of his very individual voice, “The Second Sickness also wants to fall in love!” Yuta Tomogashi in “The Assassination Classroom”, the teacher killed in “Assassination Classroom”, and the protagonist of “A Song” Matsuno Ichimatsu. The protagonist of “Persona 5” Amamiya Lian and other characters are vividly presented in front of everyone, and people have to feel what kind of “treasure boy” this is!

In addition to Fukuyama Jun, Ami Koshimizu, who provided the voice for Karen Kalyen in the anime, and the winner of the 1st Seiyuu Award for Supporting Female Voice Actors, also sent her own blessings to the commanders! Under her affectionate interpretation, “Wolf and Spices” Holo, “Genius Mahjong Girl” Haramura Kazuo, “Persona 4” Amagi Yukiko, “Macro Fortress Δ” Meiyun Jinnumer, “Famous Detective” Conan “Uehara Yui”, “Danwan Lunpo” Mio Yuuki and other characters also left a very deep impression. So, in “The Last Front” x “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellious”, what kind of surprise will she bring to you? All the answers will be revealed in the game!

[海量福利助力，轻松开启机甲弹幕之旅]

The new SSR character “Lelouch” can be obtained for free, and a lot of rare benefits will be given away! The “Final Front” production team sincerely feedback, help the commander in the new “Final Front” and “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” in the joint chapter, with the ability of geass to gallop on the battlefield invincible! In the linked version opened today, not only the super-human hero Lelouch in the original anime can get it for free by participating in activities, but also various extra-value benefits inside and outside the game, waiting for the commanders to receive! Lulu’s revised figure, “Beatley” bunny bag, game-themed mouse pad, character badges and other rich benefits are beckoning to the commanders, and the exclusive benefits of Wang Zhi are definitely not to be missed!

The top mechas met, and the two IPs broke through the dimensional wall and collided fiercely. The linked version of “Final Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” was launched today! What kind of sparks will the Dark Knights and the Tower Guards create? How will Lelouch’s story be played out in the end world? Hurry up and log in to the game to unlock more exciting!

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.