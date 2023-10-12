Home » Frida Kahlo, the portrait of her sister painted before their breakup is up for auction
Entertainment

Frida Kahlo, the portrait of her sister painted before their breakup is up for auction

by admin
Frida Kahlo, the portrait of her sister painted before their breakup is up for auction

The painting by the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) portraying her sister Cristina will be part of a group of 13 works owned by the American music executive Jerry Moss, who passed away last August at the age of 88, which will be put on display auction at Christie’s in New York on November 9 and 10, where the collection is expected to sell for a total of over $50 million.

Among the main lots is Kahlo’s 1928 painting “Portrait of Christina, My Sister”, which according to Christie’s is the only work by the painter in which her younger sister appears. The work was created when Kahlo was still at the beginning of her career. When Kahlo completed the work, she still had a good relationship with Cristina, but their bond would deteriorate after Cristina had an affair with the painter Diego Rivera, Frida’s husband. Estimated to cost between $8 million and $12 million, the work is among the most valuable Kahlo paintings offered at a public sale. Moss bought it in 2001 for $1.7 million at Sotheby’s, during a sale of Latin American art in New York. Over the past twenty years, Kahlo’s numbers at auction have increased dramatically. In 2021, when a self-portrait by Kahlo sold for $34.9 million at Sotheby’s in New York, she set a new record, four times higher than her previous record of $8 million. The painting from the Moss collection is set to become the second most expensive work by Kahlo sold at public auction if it reaches its estimate. But, in a joint statement, Max Carter, Christie’s vice president for 20th and 21st century art, and Marysol Nieves, Christie’s senior specialist for Latin American art, said this estimate is actually “conservative” given the “rarity” of the painting.

See also  9 small rooms decorated to inspire

Frida Kahlo chooses to portray her sister in a pose reminiscent of Renaissance subjects, as can be seen in the famous Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci. This “custom”, which consists in the use of poses typical of Renaissance subjects, was very common among nineteenth-century Mexican painters. Frida, differently from the Mexican artists of her contemporaries, adds elements belonging to the style of Diego Rivera. Behind the girl, you can see a stylized tree, in stark contrast to the very light background; the presence of the two trees are preparatory to giving a sense of depth to the scene.

You may also like

Carhartt WIP and New Balance Release Highly Anticipated...

JUDAS PRIEST – New album & Vienna concert

The color of truth in the painting of...

Louis Shengtao Chen Unveils the Transformative ‘Orgasmic |...

Asinhell – Hour of the Wicked

Burtonian Gothic – La Stampa

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Collaborate on...

Adapt social insurance for artists and cultural workers...

The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Breaks...

Fashion pushes green. Tamborini (Smi): «We need political...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy