Source title: From rap to show, the new songs “Beyond AI” “Metaverse” and “Tang Chao” were well received

As the first star AI singer, "Beyond AI" created by Kugou Music has always attracted much attention. Since its launch on June 6, it has "sung" more than 100 songs covering Mandarin and Cantonese, participated in the main stage performance of Taobao Maker Festival, and held a special Douyin concert, etc. It can be said that the schedule is full. Recently, "Beyond AI" has successively released two new singles, "Metaverse" and "Tang Chao", which have been well received by fans: "Beyond AI's transposition has reached a height that cannot be kept up" and "The single has been looping for a long time, It doesn't feel like progress is a little bit." Behind the recognition of the "singing skills" of "beyond AI" by fans, it is thanks to a group of young R&D personnel from Kugou Music Apollo Sound Lab. They are responsible for the research and development of sound technology and intelligent music technology, and have a lot of innovative research and deep accumulation in technical fields such as sound synthesis, sound reproduction, music recognition, and music content understanding. This time, the black technology of sound synthesis developed by them – "Lingyin Engine", adopts a self-designed deep neural network model, which can highly restore and reproduce the vocal characteristics of singers, and synthesize realistic and expressive singing. Let "Chaoyue AI sing the same as Yang Chaoyue", but also make AI's voice continue to improve and grow, and even achieve Cantonese song works that Yang Chaoyue himself has not yet challenged. In a Cantonese song "Wandering the Road of Life" sung by "Beyond AI", AI learned and restored Yang Chaoyue's audio characteristics, which has clearly separated from the "artificial sense" and "mechanical sense"; in "Tang Chao", "Beyond AI" can easily control a variety of different singing types such as rap; and the performance of "Beyond AI" in "Metaverse" has also gone a step further, with more silky voice skills, allowing fans to shout, "No matter what you chase after." They are all cultivation systems, surpassing AI and making progress!" Kugou Music's exploration of AI is not only that, but has made innovative attempts in technology research and development and functional gameplay. For example, in September 2022, the intelligent score function was launched, AI technology was introduced into the score, and "smart guitar score" and "smart piano score" were created, and the free one-key conversion function was opened for a large number of songs, from "find score" It only takes 5 seconds to get to "Have Spectrum". The Kugou Viper sound effect and multi-track function, which will be launched at the end of 2021, is the first domestic product created by the Kugou Viper Sound Effects Lab using AI models and audio processing technology that can simultaneously achieve intelligent song splitting, multi-track playback, and The function of adding 3D spatial listening to different audio tracks. As a major innovation in the audio field, the Kugou Viper sound effect and multi-track function give the music a sense of space and direction in terms of hearing. The audio tracks of different voices, such as vocals, multiple instrument sounds, etc. in the middle, are stripped or individually controlled for playback. In addition, Kugou Music has also continued to innovate in technologies such as audio fingerprinting and cover recognition, and has developed many products and functions such as Kugou Geji Geji, listening to songs and recognizing songs. Previously, in the International Music Retrieval and Evaluation Competition (MIREX), Kugou Music won the world championship of the "AudioFingerprinting" project in one fell swoop, and broke the global record with a correct rate of 93.17%. "Beyond AI" is loved by fans. It is a beneficial attempt of Kugou Music to combine AI voice technology with the music industry, which can bring more imagination to the industry. At the same time, Kugou Music will implement more AI technologies in the music industry, so that AI technology can truly serve the majority of musicians and music users, and let the technology truly promote the development of the industry.

