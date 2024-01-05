Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and mother appointed to the Order of the British Empire

© Game of Thrones

British actress Emilia Clarke and her mother will be appointed MBE, Member of the Order of the British Empire, in 2024 for their services to people with brain injuries. The BBC reports this.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM

The Game of Thrones actress suffered two brain haemorrhages in her twenties and founded a charity with her mother Jenny in 2019. They now receive a title from King Charles for this.

“I can say for both of us that the MBE is for good cause and charity, and that’s great,” Clarke told BBC News.

The couple would be the first mother and daughter to receive the same award in the same honors list.

READ ALSO. ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke is missing part of her brain due to aneurysms: “It’s special that I can still talk”

Hundreds of people are on the honors list every year. They are given titles ranging from Knights and Dames Grand Cross (GBE) through Knights and Dames Commander (KBE and DBE) to Commanders (CBE), Officers (OBE) and Members (MBE).

The founder of the Glastonbury Festival Michael Eavis is knighted and can call himself Sir Michael. Bestselling author Jilly Cooper becomes Dame Jilly, while three players from the English national football team receive an award. Captain Millie Bright becomes OBE, goalkeeper Mary Earps and striker Lauren Hemp become MBE.

The Order of the British Empire is a British order of knighthood, founded on June 4, 1917 by King George V.