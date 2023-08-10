Governor Wang Kai Urges Action on Rectifying Ecological and Environmental Problems for a Sustainable Future

Wang Kai Emphasizes Urgency of Rectifying Ecological and Environmental Issues

In a special meeting held on August 9, Governor Wang Kai highlighted the importance of rectifying outstanding ecological and environmental problems in the province. The meeting focused on implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech on ecological and environmental protection, as well as following the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee.

Wang Kai stressed the need for all departments to align their thinking and actions with the decisions made by the Party Central Committee. He emphasized the significance of this effort in practicing Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought and in implementing national strategies for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin.

During the meeting, discussions centered around key areas and outstanding problems that need immediate attention. Wang Kai emphasized the importance of compacting responsibilities, strengthening measures, and making every effort to promote the continuous stability and improvement of the ecological environment’s quality.

Specifically, Wang Kai called for increased efforts in addressing the safety of main and branch floods and agricultural non-point source pollution in the Yellow River Basin. He emphasized the need to strengthen overall planning and coordination, ensuring that outstanding problems are effectively rectified.

To prevent future rebound of these problems, Wang Kai stressed the importance of strong work scheduling, efficient tracking, and stringent inquiry procedures. He called for spot handling and batch processing, conducting thorough investigations and rectifications to prevent the recurrence of similar issues.

Additionally, Wang Kai highlighted the importance of addressing early and small problems promptly. He urged officials to maintain a sense of responsibility and take immediate action to discover, research, and resolve new issues in a timely manner.

In pushing forward the rectification efforts, Wang Kai emphasized the need to clarify the scope and direction of the work. He called for a focus on grassroots-level implementation and practical solutions to real problems. Additionally, he stressed the importance of establishing a long-term mechanism for ecological protection, including the enhancement of supervision, service, and coordination mechanisms.

At the meeting, various departments, including the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, the Provincial Department of Natural Resources, the Provincial Department of Water Resources, and the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, presented reports on the progress of rectifying ecological and environmental problems in their respective fields.

Overall, Wang Kai’s emphasis on rectifying outstanding ecological and environmental problems highlights the government’s commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of the ecological environment. The efforts made in these areas will not only support high-quality economic and social development but also contribute to the broader goals of ecological protection and sustainable development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

