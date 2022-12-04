Joey Sturgis Tones (JST) releases the Howard Benson Vocal Multiplier voice generation plug-in in collaboration with Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling record producer Howard Benson.

Howard Benson Vocal Multiplier is an all-in-one tool that quickly turns one monophonic vocal into hundreds in seconds, producing choral vocals so realistic it’s as if you’ve actually recorded hundreds of them Soundtrack like. At the same time, through the INSANE control parameters, these vocals can be layered through saturation, compression, reverb, delay and other effects. Of course, in addition to vocals, it is also suitable for processing musical instruments.

The plug-in’s advanced vocal algorithm generation engine is based on Joey and Howard’s unique sample-and-hold algorithm, which can turn the sound source into multiple realistic copies, and can do different pitch and duration changes, just like recording multiple voices in the real world. The same as the second voice. Vocals can be tightly locked together or modulated to very extreme results.

Howard Benson Vocal Multiplier Features:

Advanced phonetic multiplication engine.

Pitch modulation/time control.

low frequency generator.

Enhanced post processing (saturation, delay, reverb, etc.).

On sale for $89, $59 until December 5, 2022.

The official website can also download the demo version experience:

https://joeysturgistones.com/products/howard-benson-vocal-multiplier