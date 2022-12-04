Home Entertainment Grammy Platinum Producer Howard Benson’s vocal chorus generation plug-in Vocal Multiplier is released
Entertainment

Grammy Platinum Producer Howard Benson’s vocal chorus generation plug-in Vocal Multiplier is released

by admin
Grammy Platinum Producer Howard Benson’s vocal chorus generation plug-in Vocal Multiplier is released

Grammy Platinum Producer Howard Benson’s vocal chorus generation plug-in Vocal Multiplier is released

Joey Sturgis Tones (JST) releases the Howard Benson Vocal Multiplier voice generation plug-in in collaboration with Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling record producer Howard Benson.

Howard Benson Vocal Multiplier is an all-in-one tool that quickly turns one monophonic vocal into hundreds in seconds, producing choral vocals so realistic it’s as if you’ve actually recorded hundreds of them Soundtrack like. At the same time, through the INSANE control parameters, these vocals can be layered through saturation, compression, reverb, delay and other effects. Of course, in addition to vocals, it is also suitable for processing musical instruments.

The plug-in’s advanced vocal algorithm generation engine is based on Joey and Howard’s unique sample-and-hold algorithm, which can turn the sound source into multiple realistic copies, and can do different pitch and duration changes, just like recording multiple voices in the real world. The same as the second voice. Vocals can be tightly locked together or modulated to very extreme results.

Howard Benson Vocal Multiplier Features:

  • Advanced phonetic multiplication engine.
  • Pitch modulation/time control.
  • low frequency generator.
  • Enhanced post processing (saturation, delay, reverb, etc.).

On sale for $89, $59 until December 5, 2022.

The official website can also download the demo version experience:
https://joeysturgistones.com/products/howard-benson-vocal-multiplier

See also  Horoscopes: From June 6, 2022, these horoscopes are having the best week ever

You may also like

Helvetii launches February 3, 2023

Netizens strongly recommend Tang Wei to join in...

Zhao Wenxuan’s new crown turned negative and reported...

Legendary synthesizer SIEL Orchestra + ARP Quartet sound...

“Night Owl” won the Korean box office champion...

Sales of motorcycles and scooters are flying: +35%...

What is Jersey Tailoring? 8ON8 designer Gong Li...

SHINee Minho’s first solo album “CHASE” has a...

“The Most Beautiful Huang Rong” Li Yitong resigned...

South Korean actor Lim Dong-hyun died of masterpieces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy