The deadline for this article coincides with the postponement of the Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 / Neo7 SE and HUAWEI winter full-scene conference announcements, making manufacturers and users who are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in early December lose their budget. However, MediaTek, which announced the new-generation flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset a week earlier than Qualcomm, has already arrived in Hong Kong with the first model vivo X90 National Bank.

The Dimensity 9200 is positioned as a flagship chipset, even if its AnTuTu performance is as high as 126 points, which is reflected in the first model vivo X90, the price is not high. The X90 with 128GB UFS storage is only offered at around $4,180 when it arrives in Hong Kong. Compared with the domestic price of RMB 3,699 (equivalent to about HK$4,068), the price difference is only a few hundred Hong Kong dollars. For users who like high-efficiency mobile phone performance and outstanding photography capabilities In other words, it is a very good choice for the recent performance-price ratio.

If you like the high-quality ZEISS lens set like vivo, and want to try a folding screen phone, the vivo X Fold+ 5G phone launched by the same factory earlier, the National Bank 12GB RAM, 256GB storage version, the street price is about $10,080 to $10,180. It is nearly a thousand cheaper than the RMB 9,999 (approximately HKD 10,998) in the domestic vivo official online store. Although the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is not used due to the launch time, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 used in the device itself still has With outstanding performance and built-in 50-megapixel ZEISS four-mirror, it also provides outstanding shooting capabilities in the folding screen category.