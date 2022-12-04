Home Technology [Field material]”Fa Ge” new U with ZEISS mirror flagship arrives in Hong Kong for $4,200!
Technology

[Field material]”Fa Ge” new U with ZEISS mirror flagship arrives in Hong Kong for $4,200!

by admin
[Field material]”Fa Ge” new U with ZEISS mirror flagship arrives in Hong Kong for $4,200!

The deadline for this article coincides with the postponement of the Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 / Neo7 SE and HUAWEI winter full-scene conference announcements, making manufacturers and users who are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in early December lose their budget. However, MediaTek, which announced the new-generation flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset a week earlier than Qualcomm, has already arrived in Hong Kong with the first model vivo X90 National Bank.

The Dimensity 9200 is positioned as a flagship chipset, even if its AnTuTu performance is as high as 126 points, which is reflected in the first model vivo X90, the price is not high. The X90 with 128GB UFS storage is only offered at around $4,180 when it arrives in Hong Kong. Compared with the domestic price of RMB 3,699 (equivalent to about HK$4,068), the price difference is only a few hundred Hong Kong dollars. For users who like high-efficiency mobile phone performance and outstanding photography capabilities In other words, it is a very good choice for the recent performance-price ratio.

If you like the high-quality ZEISS lens set like vivo, and want to try a folding screen phone, the vivo X Fold+ 5G phone launched by the same factory earlier, the National Bank 12GB RAM, 256GB storage version, the street price is about $10,080 to $10,180. It is nearly a thousand cheaper than the RMB 9,999 (approximately HKD 10,998) in the domestic vivo official online store. Although the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is not used due to the launch time, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 used in the device itself still has With outstanding performance and built-in 50-megapixel ZEISS four-mirror, it also provides outstanding shooting capabilities in the folding screen category.

You may also like

It is a video lens and a magnifying...

Foreign media released the appearance rendering of the...

“Dragon Restoration Among Men!”Ji” introduces the prologue of...

Windows 11 can’t shake the market share of...

A “soft” robot for hand rehabilitation

An app with Ai for architectural projects wins...

What are the “Twitter Files” revealed by Elon...

What are the “Twitter Files” revealed by Elon...

A day in the life of Neil Harbisson,...

Through the infrared camera of the Webb telescope,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy