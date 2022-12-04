«The Pnrr was a plan made in a hurry to spend and sometimes not to get it right. In every ministry we find that there are measures taken to use the funds but not adequately. We ask the EU, with a careful comparison, to be able to remodulate resources and times with respect to the real demands of the territories and businesses and this is what we are trying to do with some positive results. It was a demagogic taboo to change the Pnrr, but only for the left”. This was stated by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, on a visit to the Coldiretti Village in Palermo. «We have had many European funds in the past – is his reasoning -. In so many years we have spent a few. Now we ask to spend many in a few years. We said during the electoral campaign that the Pnrr must be re-discussed. That is, those measures that are useful should be taken. We don’t spend money throwing it out the window. The money that is spent, especially if it comes from Italians, must be spent to grow the economy of this nation”.

The exponent of the Brothers of Italy extends his hand to the South: «More than bonuses, the South needs strategies to give the South the opportunity to have resources, to invest and spend them in the best way. There has been so much confusion in the past, too many resources have been lost. We should try to think about what this nation needs – he added – taking into account that there is less money than in the past. Not a single euro should be lost, the money must be spent effectively. The South is a priority for us because it must have the same opportunities and represent an asset and not be a ballast for anyone because it is not». The Citizenship Income, which even in Southern Italy, is a great support, the Meloni government does not really like, as it is now: «I heard someone on television saying: “If they take away our citizenship income, I’m going to steal ”. Before going to steal, can’t those who take the Citizenship Income today think of going to occupy spaces in the world of work, tourism, industrial construction as their grandparents did?

These are the words spoken by Lollobrigida in response to questions from journalists in Catania on the sidelines of the Festa del Tricolore. «Then – she added – there is a part of the Citizenship Income which should instead be given to the weak, to those who cannot work. That not only remains, but will also be strengthened over time because there are truly uncomfortable conditions on which a serious State intervenes but does not intervene by giving a privilege to those who could go to work, would have the opportunity to do so, and do not want to do it”.