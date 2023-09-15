Guangzhou Xinhui Cultural Development Co., Ltd. Fined 61,000 Yuan for Violating Performance Regulations

Guangzhou Xinhui Cultural Development Co., Ltd., the organizer of the TF Family Concert, has recently been fined 61,000 yuan by the Guangzhou Huangpu District Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau. This fine comes as a result of the company’s violation of commercial performance management regulations.

According to the details of the punishment revealed by Tianyancha App, during the “2023 TF Family “Landing Plan” Concert Series” held on July 22, actors Zhang Mouyu and Zhang Mouhao performed two songs, “Graduation” and “Puberty,” respectively. However, these songs were not included in the approved performance repertoire.

The violation was discovered during an inspection conducted by law enforcement officers. It was found that the songs performed by the actors were not part of the records submitted for approval.

