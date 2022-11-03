Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Halloween | Ken Bean laughs at himself, Beaver is so beautiful, and Hai Ma is still a big production! This year’s cross-dressing war has to see them! !

Every Halloween, many stars go all out to play cross-dressing, and this year is no exception. Everyone untangles the seal and goes wild.

Originally, this manuscript was going to be launched while it was hot yesterday, but when the release time came, our heavyweight guest Haima still did not appear. In order to wait for her, the manuscript was moved to today! It turns out that we didn’t wait in vain.

The classification inventory slowly looks like 👇.

cute funny group

This year, Ken Dou’s styling was inspired by Tsui Si in “Toy Story”, and the braided beans are too cute, and the background layout is also in place.

Of course, just being cute is not enough, let’s see Dou’s back kill, this kind of Tracy is too spicy!

The second set of styles Kendou cos cucumbers🥒, with a knife in his hand, the stalk of Kendou cutting cucumbers is here again, haha, self-deprecating level is perfect.

Before, Kendou couldn’t cut cucumbers in the reality show and was laughed at by everyone. He played his own stalk and made a good circle of fans. Youdou has some funny talents in you.

Coincidentally, singer Khalid Cos got Woody, do you think there is a sense of CP (no). One thing to say, Khalid moves like a doll.

Lizzo cosplayed Marge Simpson in “The Simpsons”. He was really cosplaying attentively. The exposed parts of his body were painted with yellow paint, and the eyelashes he painted were also very soulful.

Let’s take a look, it can’t be said that they are completely similar, they can only be said to be exactly the same.

Teacher Ka and Lizzo thought of going together, and they both cos with Maggie from “The Simpsons”, which is a super sexy version!

Teacher Ka’s uniforms are also of great origin, from Mugler’s 1995 autumn and winter haute couture series, sexy and naughty!

The 4 cute babies of Sister Jin’s family cos with veteran singers, Northwest Girl cos Aaliyah, Zhizhi cos Sade, Saint cos Snoop, Psalm cos Eazy E.

As expected of the baby of the Kardashian family, she is very fanciful at such a young age.

Let’s take a look at the original shape, Saint and Psalm really captured the essence, and they look very rapper. Xiaobei feels more and more like Ye, and has a big sister’s aura. Meiwa Zhizhi is more like a mother, with delicate facial features.

Mother does not recognize the group

“Zombie Bride” is a popular theme for cos every year, and this year is no exception. This time, Latto cos’ Emily’s look can definitely be counted as the first few! The editor really wants to ask, how did this skeleton hand and leg do it.

Janelle Monae, who starred in the feminist movie “Hidden Figures”, dressed up as Diva Plavalaguna in the movie “The Fifth Element”, and she looks like her. Are you sure she didn’t come out of the movie?

In the movie, Diva is a singer, and Janelle really sang aloud, and her movements were too good.

The live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey turned into a Na’vi, and her wide eye distance is quite suitable here.

Let’s take a look at the animation, did you get her beauty?

Fanning’s sister cos ghost baby bride, this evil and charming shape can not be recognized as the little fairy Elle, the thin eyebrows are too cool.

Sister Jin turned into a Mystique, and the blue tights perfectly outlines her figure, and she succeeded in losing weight!

Let’s take a look at Sister Jin’s blue skin, the dots all over the body can see that the editor’s intensive phobia is about to be provoked.

One-to-one recovery group

A sister and Liz Gillies recreate the classic look of Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch in the classic comedy film “Best in show”.

But I don’t think Sister A is very similar to Sophie in “Broken Sisters”. In fact, this role is played by Sophie!

Sister A also played a male role. The eyebrows + glasses + old cadre polo shirt of Crayon Xiaoxin. The editor suspected that Sister A was connoting the stalk of “men should not dress like children after 20 years old”.

Jin Xiaomei dresses up as the heroine of “Ecstasy”, Avella, and feels like a nosebleed~

The scenes are all restored one-to-one, and Jin Xiaomei is really serious about cosplaying every year. But netizens also reflected that this shape is a bit like a spider spirit.

The second set of cos looks is the American sci-fi horror movie “The Bride of Frankenstein” in the 1930s, an artificial woman made by doctors with “bulk” organs spliced ​​together! This setting is a bit scary😱, but Mr. Kai’s shape really restores the holy and dark beauty in the movie!

For this set of cos, Xiaomei specially customized a high-definition dress cooperating with Jean Paul Gaultier and designer Glenn Martens, worthy of being a rich woman!

The strappy skirt is from JPG, and the white top is from the French brand Peetdullaert, which are specially made for Halloween. Mr. Kai, you are indeed!

Kylie’s third set of modeling takes the sci-fi route, the theme is space girl + aliens, and the special effects are also very good!

Bea is paying special tribute to 90s R&B diva Toni Braxton this Halloween.

With short hair, a white vest and leather jacket, she dressed up to imitate Donnie’s 1993 classic album look, and changed the cover name to “Phoni Braxton”, super thoughtful!

But there was an oolong. The Queen Mother of the Jin family, Kris, thought that Sister Bi was cosplaying her, and even tweeted her thanks, which made her embarrassed hahaha.

Dog abuse CP group

Megan and Gunslinger dressed as movie characters Pam and Tommy, these two, even cos have to sprinkle candy!

The second set of cos is a bit restricted, and there are videos. After the editor clicked on the crowded subway, the stress was turned off, and you still can play.

Paris Hilton dressed up as Moon Hare from Sailor Moon, while her husband Carter Reum dressed up as a tuxedo mask.

This is the concept map of the shape, the European and American version of Sailor Moon seems to be good~

Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel cos Catwoman and Batman, Kerr is too skinny, so hot!

Dabu and Nicola played the roles of the male and female protagonists in the 1996 version of Xiao Lizi’s “Romeo and Juliet”.

Let’s take a look at the original picture, how can you miss the beauty of Xiao Lizi

。

Super eye-catching group

Beaver reproduces the closed show look of French supermodel Laetitia Casta on the YSL 1999 spring and summer high-definition series show. She is really YSL’s daughter.

These flowers are real flowers, the flower fairy is so beautiful that it is suffocating, it is simply a god of beauty!

Sister Pa is dressed as a racing driver. The sharp bangs and eye shadow are still familiar with the taste of y2k. The hollow see-through top inside is too sexy. Please award the trophy for the hottest racing driver to Sister Pa.

AA dressed up as a witch is amazing! The contact lenses are also very special, but ~ it’s a bit like a husky swollen.

Let’s take a look at the whole body picture, worthy of being AA, a beautiful witch.

The last one to appear, of course, is the “Halloween King” Heidi Klum. Every year, she does not take the usual path. Take a look at her look this year (giant bug warning ⚠️).

She plays a giant earthworm! Disgusting but funny.

How can Haima be so creative, and the cosplays are so amazing every year! The special effects makeup this time was done by Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, the famous special effects makeup artists who were nominated for the Oscar and created the makeup for the Penguin in “The New Batman”.

Haima also squirmed very cooperatively. I really couldn’t take a closer look. The editor was a little uncomfortable (run away)!

Husband Tom Kaulitz plays the one-eyed angler, fisherman and bait, which seems to have a sense of CP haha.

Okay, please tell me whose cos you are most satisfied with, the editor is a little regretful that Bella didn’t participate (she was on a business trip in the Middle East).

Image source: Visual ChinaNetwork

Editor: Stacy

Written by: Lydia

© Poster Fashion