On September 21st, BIMBA Y LOLA launched a wonderful flash mob at Fiu Gallery on Yuyuan Road, Shanghai, and specially invited celebrity artists, bloggers, supermodels and other fashion people to come to the scene. These 5 cute and naughty little monsters have finally made their official debut in front of the Chinese audience. They are the new limited Bimbaders specially created for the Chinese market by BIMBA Y LOLA. The princess Long Gege, the candy-loving and energetic little tiger Pippi, the cute appearance and rebellious heart coexist with Bunny Bubbles, and the moody and impatient little rooster Gugu.

In the limited-time experience space of POP UP, BIMBA Y LOLA continues the unexpected and imaginative style of the past. The brand’s representative fluorescent powder is used as the main visual, combined with the popular elements of the strong Disco atmosphere, and 5 creative spaces with different themes, HOLA SUPERMARKET, HOLA SNAP, HOLA DISCO, HOLA CHURRERIA, and HOLA INFINITY, are presented arbitrarily, and each space design is unique. The unexpected ingenuity reflects BIMBA Y LOLA’s focus and pursuit of creative gameplay.

At the scene, the brand friend singer-songwriter/singer veegee Xu Ruoqiao, new singer Cassien, and trendy supermodel Lu Xianren were invited to lead everyone to experience the Spanish Star Journey from BIMBA Y LOLA for the first time.

（ Xu Ruoqiao / Cassian / Lu Xianren ）

It is worth mentioning that the new season of CHIMO bags is specially displayed in the “Hola China!” limited-time concept space. As the main series of bags of BIMBA Y LOLA, the CHIMO bag has its circular logo as the iconic CHIMO LOGO, covering a variety of bag types, rich in color and bold in contrasting colors. This season’s 22 autumn and winter series extracts the brand’s classic design elements, such as warm printing, striped contrasting colors, etc., and uses environmentally friendly fur and knitted fabrics, etc. The furry CHIMO bag is even more addictive.

BIMBA AND LOLA “Hola China！” Limited Time Concept Space

Time: September 21st – September 24th 11:00 – 21:00

Address: Fiu Gallery, No. 1175, Yuyuan Road, Changning District, Shanghai

aboutBIMBA AND LOLA：

Founded in 2005BIMBA Y LOLA is a fashion brand from Spain that integrates multiculturalism and creativityis deeply loved by the global market for its uninhibited tone and creative artistic style.its unique personalityclaimmake the worldFollowers are autonomousChoose BIMBA Y LOLA,therebyStand out in your day job, staybelongown imprint.

BIMBA Y LOLA is an ideacollection of，Brands imagine ways of expressing creativity based on thinking about the present. We are willing to speak and listen. We believe that the fusion of creativity and the real world will bring out more possibilities. There are huge unexplored areas waiting for us to create and explore. People’s imagination is not limited, which will also create endless possibilities.

BIMBA AND LOLAAt the same time, it is also a common attitude. We explain the simple things in simple terms, but never bow our heads; we play seriously and keep a fresh attitude at all times!