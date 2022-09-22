Home Entertainment “Hola China!” BIMBA Y LOLA, from Spain to Shanghai
Entertainment

“Hola China!” BIMBA Y LOLA, from Spain to Shanghai

by admin
“Hola China!” BIMBA Y LOLA, from Spain to Shanghai

On September 21st, BIMBA Y LOLA launched a wonderful flash mob at Fiu Gallery on Yuyuan Road, Shanghai, and specially invited celebrity artists, bloggers, supermodels and other fashion people to come to the scene. These 5 cute and naughty little monsters have finally made their official debut in front of the Chinese audience. They are the new limited Bimbaders specially created for the Chinese market by BIMBA Y LOLA. The princess Long Gege, the candy-loving and energetic little tiger Pippi, the cute appearance and rebellious heart coexist with Bunny Bubbles, and the moody and impatient little rooster Gugu.

In the limited-time experience space of POP UP, BIMBA Y LOLA continues the unexpected and imaginative style of the past. The brand’s representative fluorescent powder is used as the main visual, combined with the popular elements of the strong Disco atmosphere, and 5 creative spaces with different themes, HOLA SUPERMARKET, HOLA SNAP, HOLA DISCO, HOLA CHURRERIA, and HOLA INFINITY, are presented arbitrarily, and each space design is unique. The unexpected ingenuity reflects BIMBA Y LOLA’s focus and pursuit of creative gameplay.

At the scene, the brand friend singer-songwriter/singer veegee Xu Ruoqiao, new singer Cassien, and trendy supermodel Lu Xianren were invited to lead everyone to experience the Spanish Star Journey from BIMBA Y LOLA for the first time.

Xu Ruoqiao / Cassian / Lu Xianren

It is worth mentioning that the new season of CHIMO bags is specially displayed in the “Hola China!” limited-time concept space. As the main series of bags of BIMBA Y LOLA, the CHIMO bag has its circular logo as the iconic CHIMO LOGO, covering a variety of bag types, rich in color and bold in contrasting colors. This season’s 22 autumn and winter series extracts the brand’s classic design elements, such as warm printing, striped contrasting colors, etc., and uses environmentally friendly fur and knitted fabrics, etc. The furry CHIMO bag is even more addictive.

See also  "Call of Souls 3" IGN 6 points: The core suspense is very good but there is no feature of Call of Souls |

BIMBA AND LOLA “Hola China！” Limited Time Concept Space

Time: September 21st – September 24th 11:00 – 21:00

Address: Fiu Gallery, No. 1175, Yuyuan Road, Changning District, Shanghai

Official website address

BIMBA Y LOLA Sina Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7741921758

BIMBA Y LOLA Tmall flagship store: https://bimbaylola.tmall.com

aboutBIMBA AND LOLA

Founded in 2005BIMBA Y LOLA is a fashion brand from Spain that integrates multiculturalism and creativityis deeply loved by the global market for its uninhibited tone and creative artistic style.its unique personalityclaimmake the worldFollowers are autonomousChoose BIMBA Y LOLA,therebyStand out in your day job, staybelongown imprint.

BIMBA Y LOLA is an ideacollection ofBrands imagine ways of expressing creativity based on thinking about the present. We are willing to speak and listen. We believe that the fusion of creativity and the real world will bring out more possibilities. There are huge unexplored areas waiting for us to create and explore. People’s imagination is not limited, which will also create endless possibilities.

BIMBA AND LOLAAt the same time, it is also a common attitude. We explain the simple things in simple terms, but never bow our heads; we play seriously and keep a fresh attitude at all times!

You may also like

The reality-themed masterpiece “Big Exam” was launched, and...

What Makes An Online Casino Better Than Its...

JUICY COUTURE Fall/Winter 2022 Collection – Charming Modern...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction September 22, 2022_Plan_Single_Work

Fotog show the world of Lisetta Carmi at...

It is reported that Travis Scott x Chrome...

Ferragamo also changes its logo: the signature disappears...

Ingenious exploration of the secret world, Pan Yueming...

PRONOUNCE Releases Spring/Summer 2023 Collection “Vortex” at London...

Body Glove and Yeti Out Launch Joint Capsule...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy