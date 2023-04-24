How much did the blue dollar close today, Monday April 24, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday April 24 2023 in the informal market closed at $457,00 for purchase and $462,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency exceeded $430 and will open the first round of the exchange week with a slight after reaching a maximum of $456, a historical record for the value of the US currency.

According to the board of the Banco de news Argentina (BNA), the official dollar today Monday april 24 closed to $217,50 for purchase and $225,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $445,26 for purchase and $447,85 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $455,04 for purchase and $464,48 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $372,90.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this monday april 24 a $219,81 for purchase and $220,21 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $446,00 for the purchase now $453,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this monday april 24 a $453,86.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, April 24, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this monday april 24 a $491,00 for purchase and $497,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoand monday april 24 closed in the formal market at $234,00 for purchase and $244,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official real, the currency of Brazil, this april 24 closed in the formal market at $42,70 for purchase and $46,70 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday april 24said index places the country risk at 2,624 basis points.

