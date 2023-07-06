How to make lamb kebab, the recipe that gave Estefanía the star in MasterChef Argentina

In MasterChef Argentina, the participants made different preparations. The most outstanding dish was the Estefanía, which made lamb kebab, and got the star of the night. Get to know the recipe for this traditional meal of Arab cuisine.

From the Cocina Casera site, they shared how to make the lamb kebab, in simple steps.

Ingredients for lamb kebab

500 g of lean minced lamb

1 sweet onion

3 garlic cloves

1/2 lemon

Drizzle of olive oil

Sal

For the spice mix:

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/2 teaspoon coriander, coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Step by step to make the lamb kebab

1.Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

2.Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon.

3. Mix the meat with the rest of the ingredients except the oil in a bowl. Let rest for half an hour.

4. When the meat is marinated, roll it into cylinders by wrapping metal kebab skewers.

5. In a frying pan with a drizzle of oil, mark the skewers over high heat so that they have a golden color

6. Put the skewers in a suitable ovenproof dish and bake for 20 or 30 minutes so that they cook well inside.

7. They can be accompanied with pita bread and a tzatziki sauce, made with yogurt, chopped cucumber, a squeeze of half a lemon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and julienned mint leaves.

Source: Home Cooking



