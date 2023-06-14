“I don’t keep quiet anymore”

After Luis Ventura uncovered the pot yesterday and began to make public a lot of somewhat murky questions about Jorge Rial, the journalist, far from calming down, again lashed out at his partner.

From his place in in the afternoonLuis received his son Facundo, who, among other things, said that he spent a year and a half without speaking to his father but that in any case, he was always good in his role and always tried to give them the best.

Then, Ventura, moved, expressed himself in this regard, he remembered when Lanus beat Boca in La bombonera and he, along with Facundo, were able to arrive in time to see the Olympic round. The journalist described that moment as one in which he felt very happy and fulfilled.

Then, he pointed out Rial: “When you have the chance to have a daughter like Morena or Rocío, embrace them. I felt the warmth of a child in my chest, in my hand, in here (points to heart). But since you have so many stents, so many heart attacks, so many shows, maybe you don’t realize it, did you see? Someday you’re going to realize it. I don’t know if I will see the end of this story but, if not, remember me, take me a cove”.

Later, Luis assured that he was in a stage of his life in which nothing else was silent. “With Rial I kept quiet about many things. I ate a lot of things folded. I’m not complaining, I put them on my chest, I wear them with pride. What I did I did from the heart. But, enough is enough,” he expressed.

“Jorge must be educated,” he added, and Karina Mazzocco asked him how this situation would be resolved. “If you had to ask Rial for a change, what would he have to do?” The cycle driver wanted to know.

“Let him take care of him and his heart. He has a heart, what happens is that he doesn’t listen to it. Why did he go to Madrid? Why did he go with the vip vaccination when he was telling everyone to stay home? He went to the airport to Miami. Couldn’t you vaccinate here with all Argentines? I did it, I queued at the same time, I didn’t ask for any type of privilege. He embraces your people, your people. You preach with the left and collect with the right”, launched Ventura.

“Did you forget that you were poor?” he asked Jorge directly, looking at the camera. “I don’t get bad blood. I say that I do not want to be there. I don’t want to be him. I’m not going to give him any bill if he comes back. I will continue to make my life, with AméricaTV, Crónica, I will continue ”, Luis closed.