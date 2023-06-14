James Joyce meets Italo Svevo at Bloomsday 2023 in Trieste – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 14 – Bloom in the year of Zeno: this could summarize the fourteenth edition of the Joycean festival “Bloomsday 2023 – Una festa per Joyce” scheduled in Trieste from Friday to Sunday, on the initiative of the Municipality of Trieste with the Joyce Museum and the Julian Athenaeum. The festival will deepen with theater, conferences, art exhibitions, concerts, a single episode of Ulysses, the fifteenth, Circe – The brothel, the longest chapter of the whole novel, “very rich, visionary, sometimes raw – it recalls a note of the Municipality – and sometimes dreamy, a kind of great, drunken summary of the famous day that introduces us to the last section of the novel, the one dedicated to the homecoming of Leopold Bloom and his young protégé Stephen Dedalus”. For the occasion, the link between Trieste and the work of the great Irish novelist will be reaffirmed through the relationship that Joyce established, right in the Adriatic port, with Italo Svevo who, just one year after the publication of Ulysses, gave the print Zeno’s conscience and which will celebrate its centenary in 2023. The relationship between the two greatest novelists that Trieste has known will return as a leitmotif during the event. Among the expected guests are Alessandro Bergonzoni, Enrico Terrinoni and Fabio Pedone who will animate a conference-show dedicated to the black and white magic of the Labirincubo of Joyce’s words on Sunday at 6 pm in the university auditorium. Among the protagonists of the festival also the staging of Fluidofiume, “You never know whose thoughts are chewed”, historic poetic and musical action by Enrico Frattaroli; a dramatization that will reconstruct the Dublin “brothel” in the evocative location of the Lloyd Tower; Davide Lippolis’ exhibition Belle dame sans serif; guided walking tours, from the classic dedicated to Joycean places to the one that parallels the Joycean cities of Trieste and Dublin. Finally, an international collaboration is also planned with another of Joyce’s cities, Pula, which will host events of the Bloomsday Trieste 2022. (ANSA).

