If You Are the One 3: Love and Hate at the Box Office

Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3” just exceeded 30 million at the box office: some netizens love it to death and some are annoyed to death

Kuai Technology News on December 31, According to Maoyan Professional Edition data, as of midnight on December 31, Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3” had been in theaters for two days, with box office sales exceeding 30 million yuan.

Fifteen years ago, the comedy-romance film “If You Are the One” created by Feng Xiaogang, Ge You and Shu Qi earned a high box office of 260 million yuan, solidifying its status as the “King of Lunar New Year Movies.”

In 2010, the original cast collaborated again on “If You Are the One 2”, which grossed 470 million yuan at the box office.

Now, “If You Are the One 3”, which the three of them have reunited with, is not as satisfactory as expected. The box office in a single day after its release was only 25.1 million yuan, and the attendance rate was ranked last among all new films in the same period.

Regarding the new film, netizens’ comments are obviously polarized. Some think it is very rare, very happy, and very touching, while others bluntly say that it feels like sitting on pins and needles, like thorns on the back, like something stuck in the throat, like a dog’s tail, and drowsy…

The story of “If You Are the One 3” is set in 2031, two weeks before the 70th birthday of Qin Fen, played by Ge You, and designed a bionic robot Liang Xiaoxiao. The gap is created, and at the same time, the “nostalgia card” is deliberately played to the extreme.

