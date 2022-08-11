In a diversified market, trendy brands such as BOY LONDON activate the independent aesthetics of the younger generation

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the total population of Generation Z in my country is about 260 million, and it is emerging as an emerging consumer group. Diversification is their demand for the fashion consumer market. In addition to focusing on well-known international brands, Gen Z is also willing to pay attention to street fashion brands or independent designer brands with diverse styles. Driven by strong consumer demand, the domestic fashion consumer market has shown a rich and diverse development trend.

Diversified consumer markets and social media make contemporary young people no longer lack material and spiritual needs, and can quickly and closely access all the information they are interested in. In the continuous collision of cultures, street fashion culture has made more young groups who are pursuing themselves and yearning for uniqueness find resonance. The street fashion brands represented by BOY LONDON have also become a high-profile red sea in the field of fashion consumption.





Taking the British trendy brand BOY LONDON as an example, BOY LONDON and its subsidiary brands Boy by Boy and Boy Junior have 628 stores nationwide, covering all provinces and important business districts in first- and second-tier cities. By the end of 2022, the number of new stores planned by the brand is expected to be more than 40, maintaining a stable expansion and a good growth trend. In addition to offline stores, the brand has also simultaneously deployed online shopping channels such as JD.com and Tmall, bringing users a more comprehensive consumption and shopping scene.

















Equal dialogue with young consumers in the context of multiculturalism

Why can BOY LONDON get stable and positive consumer feedback in the Chinese market? Mainly based on the positive interaction between brands and consumers. BOY LONDON and consumers have a two-way choice – the brand conveys the concept to the consumer, tells the cultural story behind it, and the consumer expresses the recognition through the purchase behavior.

BOY LONDON represents not only a way of dressing or a fashion style, but also a trend culture. In London in 1976, the brand founder Stephane Raynor founded BOY LONDON under the influence of rock and punk music. Since its inception, BOY LONDON has been a brand at the forefront of pop culture. Trendy nightclub players, punk DJs, film makers, and even pop artists are all favored by BOY LONDON, energizing the fashion and music worlds. Since then, BOY LONDON has been continuously favored by influential pop idols. From the initial niche group to being accepted by mainstream culture, more and more people are paying for this fashionable, sporty and affordable fashion brand. .

In 2016, BOY LONDON officially entered the Chinese market. The classic punk design has attracted young domestic consumers. It has also worked with BABY-G and other well-known IPs to create wonderful joint cooperation, becoming a brand that grafts the younger generation of China with punk culture and youth culture. bridge.









Trendy lifestyles guide consumption, COOL KIDSbecome an opinion leader

No matter what era or country it is in, the consumer group of BOY LONDON is a group of young people who love street sports and music. Open the brand’s social media platform, cool kids who play music and skateboards interpret BOY LONDON’s fashion in their own way. These cool kids with full personality have become opinion leaders among young consumers, and their fashion choices have influenced more people .

Young Gen Z icons can also attract the attention of the public. This year, BOY LONDON officially announced that Fan Chengcheng has become the brand's global spokesperson. He once showed his passion for street culture in trendy programs, and his slash physique in cross-border music, film and television and fashion has also won the recognition of young consumers.

















In the wave of consumerism, establish an independent aesthetic

Growing up in the abundant material world, fashion trends are changing rapidly, but Generation Z has not been swallowed up by the fashion, but has gradually established an independent aesthetic. They refuse to blindly follow the so-called "popular styles" made by consumerism, but are based on the identification of trend culture. , to pursue consumer goods that can truly express attitude. The punk spirit and classic design elements adhered to by BOY LONDON have withstood the test of time and the market. Its design is pioneering and avant-garde in any era, not moved by the trend, and insists on individuality and independent consumption attitude. The mentality of the youth matches.




