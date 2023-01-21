ROME. A program of eight shows to revive a territory. Culture as a lever for recovery In December the municipality of Trevi, in the crater of the earthquake, assigned the management of the historic Clitunno Theater and in a month a rich calendar was put in place which will bring to the Umbrian stage excellences of the Italian and it will activate a vast circuit of laboratories in the schools of the area. A series of training initiatives will be aimed at children and young people under the supervision of actors, directors and theater authors. The 2023 season will start by combining great artists of absolute value such as Glauco Mauri, Roberto Sturno, Mariano Rigillo, Giorgio Colangeli, with new dramaturgy proposals, represented by Michele Sinisi and Riccardo Leonelli. Waiting for the most compelling comedy: from the Shakespearean Falstaff with Edoardo Siravo, Corrado Tedeschi and Francesca Bianco, to the dance with the project by Paolo Rossini. Ample space is reserved for theater for children and teenagers with specific proposals for kindergartens. The aim is to set in motion professionalism and personalities who operate at a national level and who can thus enrich a network of collaborations with associations and protagonists of the cultural reality of the territory. A series of synergies was outlined in the meetings with the municipal administration and with the entities that renew the threads of memory with respect to tradition, building a bridge on future cooperation with the new management of the Clitunno Theater.

Rebirth

The theater, therefore, as a symbol and opportunity for rebirth, bringing together different experiences and potentials focused on a historic place. The Clitunno theater is located in the homonymous square in the historic center of Trevi. The theater is famous both for the elegance of the interior decorations, made to a design by Domenico Bruschi and for the curtain, by the same artist, and for the performances that are periodically staged inside. The current Clitunno di Trevi theater was built, based on a project by Domenico Mollaioli, to replace the now impracticable old Clitunno theater, housed inside the town hall since the 17th century. The works began in 1874 and were completed with funds provided by the city municipality and private individuals, who thus ensured a private box for their family during the shows. The curtain, signed and dated 1877, was painted by the painter Domenico Bruschi and represents the Emperor Caligula offering sacrifices to the god Clitunno. The decorations of the ceiling, the scaffolding and the proscenium were also made to his designs. Finally, in 1877, the building could be inaugurated with the representation of Donizetti’s “Maria di Rohan”. Act 1 specialty Theater (renovated venue)” the name chosen for the proposal which intends to contribute to the relaunch of one of the most important artistic and cultural sectors in our country. Teatro al Centro includes the Teatro Belli in Rome, Teatro di Sacco of Perugia, Magazzini Artistici of Narni and Rome and Poor Willy of Terni.

Secular history

For about a century the Clitunno theater was the center of cultural, recreational and social activities until, in 1955, with slight modifications, it was transformed into a cinema. From here began a slow decline of the cinemas which was however stopped by the overall recovery project of the building carried out, in the years between 1987 and 1993, by the Municipality of Trevi. From an architectural point of view, the theater is structured in two orders of boxes with a gallery for a total capacity of 220 spectators. It’s called TEC, an acronym for Teatro al Centro, the new entity created for the management and planning of the activities of the Teatro di Trevi. A three-year management 2023-2025 in which a series of original, peculiar, contemporary shows will be proposed, capable of involving and affecting a very large audience. Yesterday the presentation of the 2023 billboard took place which will open with a preview of the Day of Remembrance on 27 January (to end on 7 May) in addition to the mayor of Trevi, Bernardino Sperandio, the Tec leader Carlo Emilio Lerici, the artistic director of the Clitunno theater Roberto Biselli (Teatro di Sacco of Perugia), members of the TEC Board of Directors Germano Rubbi, Francesco Verdinelli (artistic warehouses of Narni and Rome) and Riccardo Leonelli (Pover Willy – Terni) and associations of Trevi.