Army invites you to provide compulsory or voluntary service in its ranks

They can be presented from February 1 to 17 at the Vergara y Velasco Battalion, in Malambo.

The Second Brigade of the Army is inviting men and women who wish to join its ranks by providing compulsory or voluntary military service.

Those interested can go from February 1 to 17 to the Malambo Military Ridge or better known as the Vergara y Velasco Battalion, located on the Vía Oriental.

Those who want to take part as a regular soldier can contact the WhatsApp numbers 316 399 7559 or 311 493 7574.

Young people who want to join must be over 18 and under 24.

