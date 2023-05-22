International Day for Biological Diversity: what it is and why it is celebrated today, May 22

2023 – BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY. The International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated, instituted by the United Nations to promote the conservation of plants, animals and microorganisms as well as the genetic differences within each species.

Biological diversity or biodiversity, as explained by the UN, is understood as “the wide variety of existing plants, animals and microorganisms”. This, as they explain, includes “the genetic differences within each species -for example, between crop varieties and livestock breeds-, as well as the variety of ecosystems (lakes, forests, deserts, agricultural fields,…) that host multiple interactions between their members (humans, plants, animals) and their environment (water, air, soil…)”.

This term was established from the year 1985, at the International Forum on Biological Diversity held in the United States.

For this 2023, the motto of the campaign is “From agreement to action: rebuilding biodiversity”, which refers to the agreement reached by 188 governments in Montreal within the framework of COP15 in December 2022.

At that time, the foundations were established to guide global actions in favor of nature by 2030.

More ephemeris

1909 – MAY REVOLUTION. At the Ateneo Theater in Buenos Aires, the film Revolución de Mayo premieres, in black and white and without sound, one of the first in Argentine cinema. It was directed by the Italian Mario Gallo, who had arrived in Argentina in 1905.

1930 – AGUSTIN TOSCO. The trade unionist Agustín Tosco, leader of the Luz y Fuerza union, member of the General Confederation of Argentine Labor and one of the leaders of the “Cordobazo”, the popular rebellion unleashed in March 1969 in the city of Córdoba against the dictatorship of General Juan Carlos Onganía.

1959 – STEVEN MORRISSEY. British singer-songwriter Steven Patrick Morrissey, known by his last name Morrissey, who gained fame as the leader of the rock band The Smiths, was born in the English town of Davyhulme. He recorded 14 albums as a soloist.

1960 – THE LARGEST EARTHQUAKE. An earthquake measuring 9.5 degrees on the Richter scale shakes southern Chile, a phenomenon remembered as the Great Valdivia Earthquake for being the most powerful in recorded history. It is estimated that it caused between 20,000 and 22,000 deaths and left more than two million homeless. Its effects reached the islands of Hawaii (USA) and Japan in the Pacific Ocean.

1972 – BERNABÉ FERREYRA. At the age of 63, the soccer player Bernabé Ferreyra, a figure of River Plate and Tigre who is considered one of the most outstanding goalscorers in world soccer in the 1930s, dies in the Santa Fe city of Rufino. Throughout his career, he scored 220 goals in 198 games, at the rate of more than one goal per game.

1976 – RINGO BONAVENA. At the age of 33, the heavyweight boxer Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena, one of the figures of Argentine boxing, is assassinated in the city of Reno (Nevada. USA). He was killed by a rifle shot fired by Ross Brymer, a bodyguard at the Mustang Ranch brothel.

1979 – IME FACTORY. By order of José Alfredo Martínez de Hoz, Minister of Economy of the civic-military dictatorship headed by General Jorge Rafael Videla, Industrias Mecánicas del Estado (IME), the automobile and aircraft factory founded in 1952 in the province of Córdoba, is closed.

2017 – MANCHESTER BOMBING. In a suicide attack, a man detonates a bomb at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena (Manchester, England), an attack that caused 22 deaths and 116 injuries. The Islamic terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Other ephemeris

1774.- Francisco de Orduña, on behalf of the viceroy of the Río de la Plata, takes possession of the Malvinas archipelago, recovered by the Spanish from the English.

1810.- The Cabildo of Buenos Aires dismisses Viceroy Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros and appoints a Governing Board.

1911.- The International Cynological Federation is created, a worldwide canine organization.

1939.- Germany and Italy sign the so-called “Pact of Steel” in Berlin, a true military alliance between the two countries.

1975.- Spain is chosen as the headquarters of the International Tourism Organization (ILO), an organization dependent on the UN.

1978.- Italy publishes in the “Gazetta Ufficiale” the legalization of abortion (Law 194 of May 22, 1978).

1990.- The leaders of North Yemen, Ali Abdalla Salej, and of South Yemen, Jaida Abu Baker, proclaimed the birth of the Republic of Yemen in Aden after the unification of both territories.

1992.- The UN General Assembly admits Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina as members.

1998.- The peace agreement for Northern Ireland obtains majority support in the referendum held in Ulster and the Republic of Ireland.

2003.- The UN lifts the economic embargo on Iraq and grants an indefinite mandate to the occupying forces until the establishment of a “representative” government.

2004.- Prince Felipe and Doña Leticia Ortiz get married in the Almudena Cathedral, in Madrid.

– Pakistan is readmitted to the Commonwealth, an organization from which it had been suspended since 1999.

2010.- 158 people died and another 8 survived when the plane they were traveling in crashed during the landing maneuver at the Mangalore airport, in southwestern India.

2011.- Honduras signs the “Agreement for national reconciliation and consolidation of the democratic system in the Republic of Honduras”, which puts an end to the political crisis in the Central American country and facilitates its return to the OAS.

2013.- A British soldier is hacked to death by two Islamists, in Woolwich, southeast London.

2015.- Ireland approves homosexual marriage in a referendum.

– A shootout between drug traffickers and police leaves 43 dead in Mexico.

2016.- The Turkish Prime Minister, Ahmet Davutglu, resigns.

2017.- A suicide bomber, affiliated with IS, kills 22 people by exploding a device next to the Manchester Arena stadium, where the singer Ariana Grande gave a concert.

2018.- The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, apologizes in the Parliament for the leak to Cambridge Analytica, which could have conditioned the “Brexit” referendum.

2019.- The Spanish-American Pablo Ibar is sentenced to life imprisonment after the review of his death sentence.

2020.- The scientific journal The Lancet publishes the first tests of a Chinese vaccine against Covid-19.

– 97 people die in a plane crash in Pakistan.

2021.- The Italian band Maneskin wins the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Festival with their theme “Zitti e buoni”.

2022.- The meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which includes the US, China and Russia, concludes in Bangkok, without a joint statement after the boycott of some countries to the Russian representative.

BIRTHS

1813.- Richard Wagner, German composer.

1859.- Arthur Conan Doyle, Scottish novelist.

1907.- Georges Prosper Remi, “Hergé”, creator of “Tintin”.

– Lawrence Olivier, British actor.

1924.- Charles Aznavour, French singer and actor of Armenian origin.

1954.- Shuji Nakamura, Japanese engineer who invented the LED.

1970.- Naomi Campbell, British model.

1987.- Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis player.

DEATHS

1885.- Victor Hugo, French romantic writer.

1895.- Isaac Peral, Spanish sailor and inventor.

1931.- Ofelia Nieto, Spanish soprano.

1976.- Oscar Natalio Bonavena “Ringo”, Argentine boxer.

1990.- Rocky Graziano, American boxer.

2006.- Lilia Prado, Mexican actress.

2016.- Leonorilda Ochoa, Mexican actress.

2018.- Philip Roth, American writer.

– Julio Pomar, Portuguese painter.

2019.- Judith Kerr, British writer and illustrator.

2020.- Mory Kanté, African musician born in the Republic of Guinea.

2021.- Lautaro Ruiz, Nicaraguan artist.

2022.- Radhia Novat, known as “Miss.Tic”, French urban artist.

