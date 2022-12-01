The 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mnet Asian Music Awards, hereinafter referred to as MAMA) will be held as scheduled in Osaka, Japan from 11.29 to 11.30. This grand ceremony gathered more than 100,000 viewers offline, and at the same time, 12 mainstream media around the world broadcast live online, which was unprecedented.





It is reported that,MAMA Asian Music Festival is one of the most influential and largest music award ceremonies in Asia. INTO YOU is the only make-up brand cooperating with MAMA in China this time. Through this grand ceremony, INTO YOU showed all aspects of online and offline media channels, showing to the world the infinite possibilities of Chinese cosmetics brands that are young, fashionable, attitude and constantly breaking the rules, and once again promote domestic brands to the world.





Combination of online + offline communication can effectively enhance the popularity of the international market

At the star-studded event site, INTO YOU set up an exclusive brand booth with you, and displayed four popular items “heroine lip gloss, water refraction lip glaze, four things fireworks eye shadow, space clay lipstick” , which shows the style of domestic beauty makeup at a glance, and is widely loved by Japanese users.





It is worth noting that once the INTO YOU heroine series lip balm was launched, it quickly gained great affirmation from the market. It not only solved the contradiction between the makeup effect and skin feel that is difficult to achieve in the market at the current stage, but also promoted the popularity of the lip balm widely favored by users. The category trend of matte makeup effect has broken the single form and content of beauty products on the market, and created a new category of lip gloss. INTO YOU also successfully entered the Japanese market with innovative and high-quality lip makeup products under the background of the rising national trend.





In addition, in order to better face the world and further highlight the new power of local beauty products, INTO YOU will communicate with you through online and offline media channels during the ceremony, and online through MAMA’s global official SNS The account number and official website, the announcement of the award ceremony and the end of the live broadcast are directly exposed, reaching a large number of young users gathered at the MAMA Asian Music Festival; in the offline part, the INTO YOU brand is displayed on the red carpet area of ​​the ceremony & the background wall of the media area, as well as the exclusive offline brand The booth was exposed to the brand, and the brand advertisement was continuously played in a loop in the crowded performance venue, effectively realizing traffic coverage and brand communication.





On the whole, INTO YOU Xinmu and You’s powerful brand promotion behavior through online and offline media multi-line attack further strengthened the density of INTO YOU Xinmu and You’s brand information dissemination during the ceremony, and increased brand awareness. The brand exposure among young people has thus enhanced the brand’s influence in the international market, and also let the market see the brand strength of Guochao Beauty INTO YOU and you, leading domestic beauty to the world.





Gain insight into the trend of overseas beauty cosmetics and seize the Asian beauty market

Judging from the fact that INTO YOU has become the only makeup brand partner of the 2022 MAMA Asian Music Festival in China, the INTO YOU brand has been recognized and well-known by the industry in just a few years, and has become a national trendy beauty brand in the industry in recent years. rising star. As domestic beauty products move towards the international market, it has become a major industry trend for brands to go overseas and gain a foothold in the international market. In order to better expand the brand’s popularity in overseas markets, this time INTO YOU would like to cooperate with you and the 2022 MAMA Asian Music Festival , with its extensive influence in overseas markets, it not only conveys a different oriental aesthetics, but also makes “Chinese beauty” go to the world.





Of course, returning to the fundamentals, the “hard power” of the product itself is the underlying logic that remains unchanged. INTO YOU aims precisely at the needs of Asian women in beauty makeup. In addition to vertically cultivating the lip makeup track, INTO YOU also comprehensively expands the product line, aiming to provide consumers with more diverse choices and fully satisfy the whole face. The appeal of oriental advanced color matching.





Moreover, relying on the attention and understanding of the beauty market in Japan and South Korea, INTO YOU chose Japan as the first stop to go overseas, anchoring the shopping channel preferences of Japanese local consumers, the official independent website and settled in the international mainstream e-commerce platform (Q100 , Amazon, LINE-Lacore, etc.) to achieve full coverage of online promotion.





On the one hand, INTO YOU is actively exploring the Japanese market, laying a solid foundation for exporting to Southeast Asia and penetrating the Asian market. On the other hand, it also intends to use this as a springboard to enter the European and American markets, taking advantage of the globalization and internationalization of Chinese brands To become a diversified beauty brand that understands the needs of users and let the world see the charm and plasticity of Chinese beauty brands. I believe that the INTO YOU brand will shine brightly in the international beauty market in the future. Let us wait and see.



