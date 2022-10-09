Home Entertainment Inventory of anime characters with super weird hairstyles is even more difficult to reproduce realistically- Japanese and Korean comics- cnBeta.COM
Inventory of anime characters with super weird hairstyles is even more difficult to reproduce realistically

Inventory of anime characters with super weird hairstyles is even more difficult to reproduce realistically- Japanese and Korean comics- cnBeta.COM

After all, it was drawn, without considering practical factors at all. There are countless anime characters with such super weird hairstyles. Recently, the Japanese media carefully selected three cases of super weird hairstyle characters, excluding Saiyan, Xiaojie and other magical characters. It’s all the more difficult to reproduce the truth.

• “Horned” Maorilan.

The beautiful girlfriend from Conan, in fact, her hairstyle was not so exaggerated at the beginning of the serialization of the work. However, with the continuous update of the comics, the popularity has continued to rise, and the sharp corners of Mao Lilan have become more and more prominent, which has directly become the image of Mao Lilan. .

• Onion head Nagasawa-kun with the head shape.

Yong Zejun from “Cherry Maruko”, the round head is sharpened at the top, which perfectly interprets what an onion is. It may be quite difficult to achieve this in reality. After all, such a round head is not easy to find.

The founder of strange hairstyles, Muto Game.

This can make a group of Saiyans sigh and sigh. Although Game Master is not an alien with supernatural power, nor is he an angry Xiaojie, but it is very human to want to have such a cool hairstyle. I can, but among the many experts in the COS world, there are always those who can barely reproduce.

