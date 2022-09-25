The brand new 1906R joint series created by atmos and New Balance has been exposed a few days ago. This time, the Taiwanese fashion house INVINCIBLE has released a new three-way joint shoe preview with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance alliance.

At the end of August, the Internet took the lead in exposing the 2002R joint shoes jointly created by the three parties, but this time the official took the lead in letting the 1906R joint shoes take the lead. It is made of synthetic leather, and the heel is specially added with a pink patch for immature embellishment. The shoelace option is also added with a pink option to provide replacement. In addition, there are also matching gray and white shoelaces.

INVINCIBLE official announcement that this joint series is about to debut, interested readers please pay attention.