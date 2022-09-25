Home Entertainment INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906R Tripartite Joint Shoes First Exposure
Entertainment

INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906R Tripartite Joint Shoes First Exposure

by admin
INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906R Tripartite Joint Shoes First Exposure

The brand new 1906R joint series created by atmos and New Balance has been exposed a few days ago. This time, the Taiwanese fashion house INVINCIBLE has released a new three-way joint shoe preview with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance alliance.

At the end of August, the Internet took the lead in exposing the 2002R joint shoes jointly created by the three parties, but this time the official took the lead in letting the 1906R joint shoes take the lead. It is made of synthetic leather, and the heel is specially added with a pink patch for immature embellishment. The shoelace option is also added with a pink option to provide replacement. In addition, there are also matching gray and white shoelaces.

INVINCIBLE official announcement that this joint series is about to debut, interested readers please pay attention.

See also  From hydrogen-powered Toyota to Chinese electric, EuroNCAP rewards the safety of new power supplies

You may also like

Autumn painting crab ink is more interesting_Guangming.com

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Spring/Summer Women’s Wear...

A well-known singer has been exposed to many...

I believe that “Kunlun Shrine” will rekindle your...

The movie “Returning Thousands of Miles” reveals the...

The final chapter of GEM Deng Ziqi’s new...

[Strugglers are youthful, front-line story]Miao Yanyan: live a...

Houston Night IP event was held in Xi’an...

Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Online casinos against boredom – fun or risk?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy