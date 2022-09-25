Home Technology Raptor Lake 13900K benchmark leaked – Gamereactor
Technology

Raptor Lake 13900K benchmark leaked – Gamereactor

by admin
Raptor Lake 13900K benchmark leaked – Gamereactor

Not surprisingly, leaked performance benchmarks on Bilibili – now deleted – show an improvement on the 13th-gen Raptor Lake i9-13900K over the 12th-gen Zeki Lake i9-12900K.

As we’re still a month away from launch, expect further improvements.

On a more technical level, it’s not just a beefed-up 12900K, it’s also got better multi-core performance, double the number of efficient cores and better cache performance.

Just like AMD, the clock speed has also been boosted considerably, peaking at 5.8 GHz, however, only on cores 1+2, and 3-8 maxing out at 5.5GHz. Efficiency cores have been greatly improved, with all 16 cores now peaking at 4.3 GHz.

The improvements are huge, with a 5-11% reduction in latency, an 18% increase in the performance of the E cores in benchmarks, a 44% improvement in Cinebench performance over the 12900KF, and an average increase in hybrid synthetic benchmarks such as 3D benchmarks 41%. The industrial computer should be increased by 12%.

Real gaming benchmarks are lackluster, but are about 10% better than the 12900KF when gaming.

While Raptor Lake appears to be a huge improvement in every way, if gaming performance is only 10% better, it’s possible that AMD has not only one, but maybe two or even more CPUs to catch it, however, these benchmarks It’s still early in testing, and plenty of optimizations could be done before release in a month.

See also  Giuseppe Cataldo, the only Italian involved in the Webb telescope

You may also like

Sisal: the bet of open innovation

The glaciers on ancient Mars were indeed flowing,...

Sisal: the bet of open innovation

Intel Z790 motherboard leaks from ASUS, ASRock &...

At the end of the month, the Dart...

[Field Information]Can all hand switches be DLC?The new...

At the end of the month, the Dart...

Yoshida Shuhei, head of Sony’s independent game development...

London Metropolitan Police say it has arrested a...

Attracting Asian players to support Microsoft will continue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy