Not surprisingly, leaked performance benchmarks on Bilibili – now deleted – show an improvement on the 13th-gen Raptor Lake i9-13900K over the 12th-gen Zeki Lake i9-12900K.

As we’re still a month away from launch, expect further improvements.

On a more technical level, it’s not just a beefed-up 12900K, it’s also got better multi-core performance, double the number of efficient cores and better cache performance.

Just like AMD, the clock speed has also been boosted considerably, peaking at 5.8 GHz, however, only on cores 1+2, and 3-8 maxing out at 5.5GHz. Efficiency cores have been greatly improved, with all 16 cores now peaking at 4.3 GHz.

The improvements are huge, with a 5-11% reduction in latency, an 18% increase in the performance of the E cores in benchmarks, a 44% improvement in Cinebench performance over the 12900KF, and an average increase in hybrid synthetic benchmarks such as 3D benchmarks 41%. The industrial computer should be increased by 12%.

Real gaming benchmarks are lackluster, but are about 10% better than the 12900KF when gaming.

While Raptor Lake appears to be a huge improvement in every way, if gaming performance is only 10% better, it’s possible that AMD has not only one, but maybe two or even more CPUs to catch it, however, these benchmarks It’s still early in testing, and plenty of optimizations could be done before release in a month.