The new work of “Silent Hill” will be announced at 5:00 am Beijing time tomorrow, and the YouTube live broadcast page has been launched. ResetEra user Toumari found through data mining on the YouTube live broadcast page that there are multiple Silent Hill-related entries in the background tab, as well as PlayStation and Steam.

Live address >>>

Another tweeter SHNHorror said that when he uploaded content related to “Silent Hill 2”, he received a notice from the copyright owner. The copyrighted content is “Silent Hill 2: Part 1”, which may mean tomorrow. Announcement of works related to “Silent Hill 2”.

In addition, some players directly posted screenshots of the official announcement, which stated the address of “Silent Hill 2” and the PS store, and now the relevant words have been deleted.

According to the above revelations and previous information, tomorrow’s press conference may include the remake of “Silent Hill 2”, “Silent Hill: Ascension”, “Silent Hill” movie (Return to SILENT HILL), and the previously revealed “Silent Hill”. Ling: SMS” and “Silent Hill: Sakura” did not appear in the data entry of the live broadcast page.

The “Silent Hill” press conference will be broadcast at 5 o’clock tomorrow morning, so stay tuned.

