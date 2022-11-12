Guillermo del Toro has revealed the movie ”Crazy Mountains“At the Mountains of Madness” (At the Mountains of Madness) special effects test clip.

The bad news is that the film died early; the good news is,The movie still has the potential to come back to life!

“Mountains of Madness” adapted fromLovecraft(HP Lovecraft) novel of the same name, is “Myth of Cthulhu” (Chthulu mythos) great in fiction.

The story tells that a scientific expedition team went on an expedition to Antarctica and discovered previously unknown ruins of ancient civilizations. About a billion years ago, the “Old Ones” came to Earth with technology that was hundreds of years more advanced than human technology at the end of the twentieth century. They can use their own technology to create life; there is even a saying that the ancestors of all life on earth were created by them.

“Mountain of Madness”Influenced many later workssuch as the movie “Prometheus”, Marvel “The Eternal” and so on.

But the reason no studios have made it into a movie is because Guillermo de Toro insisted that the story be made into an R-rated movie with a budget of $150 million. In the past, Hollywood was reluctant to make R-rated blockbusters because of box office considerations, so the film project of Guillermo de Toro’s “Mountain of Madness” died.

But things are different now, with R-rated “Deadpool” and “Joker” outpacing many PG-13 blockbusters, and the rise of streaming has put less pressure on studios than they were decades ago.

Therefore, an R-rated “Mountains of Madness” is not out of reach. Guillermo de Toro took out the special effects test film produced by Industrial Light and Magic this time to convince potential investors to help him complete the This dream work!

The special effects test piece is very short, and there is a long tentacle bug in it. Blind guessing may be the “Shoggoth” in the original book – a slave creature that was created by the ancients and engaged in heavy labor, and later often rebelled, causing the ancients to gradually decline.

Of course it may be nothing, after all, this is just a test piece.

Guillermo de Toro has always been obsessed with monsters, and recently heNetflixProduced a TV series “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities). Personal favorites are the third episode, “Anatomy of The Autopsy,” and the eighth episode, “The Murmuring,” based on De Toro’s own novel.





