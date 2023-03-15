Mo Bao Feibao, the original author of “The Way Back”, was written by Mo Bao Feibao, directed by Yu Cuihua, and led by Jing Boran. The super-first-line production team worked together to create the spring pure love drama “The Way Back”, which was broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV Golden Eagle at 20:00 last night (March 14) Solo Theater, iQiyi and Mango TV premiere simultaneously on the entire network, with 6 episodes on the first day for VIP members.

“Do you like me? Do you still love me?” Jing Boran shared his understanding of these eight characters on social platforms on the day “The Way Back” aired. “Do you like me” ten years ago was the boy’s long-planned plan and his wish was fulfilled, and the “do you still love me” ten years later is the firmness that I still love you, countless longings, and finally saying it confession. Although these eight characters seem to be very simple, they actually contain Lu Yanchen’s emotional journey that has not changed after “ten years”. And it can also be seen that Jing Boran has put in a lot of effort to play the role of Lu Yanchen well, only by analyzing the role and getting into the role can he shape the role well. In today’s pursuit of “fast pace”, it is even more commendable to be able to take roles and works so seriously.

As the first sweet-burning pure love drama on the satellite TV platform since the beginning of 2023, “The Way Back” mainly revolves around how to find love and reunite after the first love reunion between EOD special police officer Lu Yanchen (played by Jing Boran) and investment director Gui Xiao , the story of regaining loyalty and faith, its warm and soft tone of the series and the theme of sticking to the original heart for love, is bound to become an “urban pure love healing drama” that warms everyone this spring.

“The Way Back” is the third story in the “So Far” series created by the “heart-warming” writer Mo Bao Feibao. Jing Boran once again played the role of a proud soldier. In the first episode of “The Way Back”, Jing Boran used an action scene in which he threatened the heroine Gui Xiao with one enemy and many uniforms, and immediately established the heroic and heroic image unique to soldiers; After subduing the gangster, he said the phrase “Are you afraid” to Gui Xiao sternly yet tenderly, which can be said to be a boyfriend with super strength.

Years of service in the army sharpened Lu Yanchen’s will and temperament, allowing him to gain a new life from the quagmire of his native family and become a special EOD police officer favored by his leaders and a road team trusted by his comrades. But before his first love, Gui Xiao, he was still the hot and affectionate young man.

“The Way Back” tells the story of Lu Yanchen and Gui Xiao from their first love on campus to the rekindling of their love many years later. The span of ten years has put forward different requirements for the actors’ performance status: from the innocence and innocence in high school to the afterlife The maturity and perseverance tempered by the military camp, from the careful reunion of the old love, to the straight-ball confession “I know you even when you turn into ashes” and the fiery favorite “Do you still love me”, Jing Boran brings the pure love that was ignorant when he was young to mature The time-forbearing but passionate interpretation of love is heart-pounding, and the mature acting skills restore the archetypal characters just right. Cold and resolute when facing the enemy, warm and lingering when in love, Jing Boran’s journey of pure love in “The Way Back” is worth looking forward to.