Joaquín was always in the “apple of horror”

Sarmiento at 480 will be sadly remembered as the point where the murder of Joaquín Sperani was triggered, the 14-year-old teenager who was searched for long hours in various parts of the city of Laboulaye due to the tireless claim of his mother.

The body could not be found by the police. As the hours passed, it was the neighbors who pointed out an abandoned house, located a few meters from where the victim had been last seen, and in the place where the body appeared last Sunday.

Everything happened in a very small portion of space: the “apple of horror”.

Infographic: The last known route of Joaquín

According to the results of the investigations, Joaquín left his bicycle at his school (Ipem 278 “Malvinas Argentinas”), but he never entered the classroom.

According to an audiovisual record held by Judge Sebastián Moro who is handling the case, the victim went around the block and ended up in the abandoned house, together with the suspect in the murder, another 14-year-old teenager.

The images date from last Thursday, June 29, when he was last seen.

Laboulaye. The last image of Joaquín with the suspect in the crime (La Voz).

Now the family wonders what would have happened if the Police acted more quickly, I feel so limited the area where the events occurred.

Among a bunch of questions, yesterday a march of some three thousand people reoccupied the streets of the head city of the Presidente Roque Sáenz Peña department,

The mobilization was the second citizen expression that was registered since the discovery of Joaquín’s lifeless body.

During the previous call the spirits were really heated. So much so that the relatives together with a large group of people suggested directing the journey to the home of the city mayor, César Abdala.

Ultimately that did not happen. Just like yesterday, the demonstrators remained peaceful, lighting candles and posting banners calling for justice at the city’s judicial headquarters.

It is worth noting that the family was received by the mayor after that first call.

How was the encounter of the defendant in front of Justice

Yesterday the Justice of Córdoba reported that there was a contact between the court with the accused teenager and his public defender, Mariana Ferreyra.

The meeting was held via videoconference. The lawyer explained her rights to the adolescent and told her that she will be her “complementary representative” in the juvenile criminal process.

In this context, the court found the situation in which the 14-year-old boy was.

For its part, Joaquín’s family appointed Raúl Frencia as lawyer, who requested to become a plaintiff in the case.

Joaquín’s father, Martín Sperani, knows the lawyer through a previous relationship with Molinos Florencia, a leading private company in the production of wheat flour for the domestic and export markets.

The victim’s father is a truck driver and Frencia one of the lawyers of the aforementioned commercial firm. “Joaquín’s parents trusted me to represent them,” the lawyer explained to La Voz.

Regarding his first dialogues with the judge in charge, Frencia stated that Moro and his team of collaborators were asked for a series of evidentiary measures.

“The investigation is ongoing, it has not concluded and elements are missing. We will provide some testimonies,” said the lawyer.

Regarding the motive for the homicide, the investigators continue to follow a single central hypothesis, where the only person responsible is the arrested adolescent.

They say they have indications that suggest a motive linked to jealousy, a product of the friendly bond that united Joaquín with his alleged perpetrator for some time and which was believed to have broken towards the end of the events. That disunity would have led to a fierce and unexpected attack on Joaquín.

Police sources admitted to having found two blunt elements in the house of the “apple of horror”: a chrome iron bar and a piece of brick, both with blood stains.

They also pointed out that Joaquín practiced taekwondo and during the autopsy no signs of defense on the part of the victim were detected.

In addition, it was possible to establish that the aggression occurred from behind, so the boy never expected it. According to preliminary autopsy data, the first blow to the head was fatal.

Meanwhile, during yesterday noon the Director of Crime Victim Assistance, Alicia Salusso, and the Secretary for Childhood, Adolescence and Family, Georgina Tavella, arrived in Laboulaye to draw up a work plan with the victim’s family, as confirmed to this outlet by the plaintiff lawyer.

Consulted about the inimputability of the minor, the lawyer said that “Joaquín’s case marks a before and after in the province of Córdoba and the country.”

Within this framework, he urged legislators to debate a bill that addresses the issue seriously, as occurred in countries in the region, such as Chile and Uruguay.

For their part, the relatives hope to have an urgent response to their claim. They want to know what will happen to the alleged murderer, who is still staying at the Esperanza Complex at this time.

