Juan Rodríguez, in Mundo Albiazul: “I am a kid who enjoys football and being in workshops”

The wait was endless for Juan Gabriel Rodríguez. The start at Talleres was great and he was getting ready to play the classic with Instituto when he suffered a sprain. The weeks passed, the recovery took longer than expected, but he was able to get in tune and so Javier Gandolfi put him out of the team for an injured Lucas Suárez. He missed both classics, he watched River from the bench until he returned against Argentinos. With victory and good qualification.

About this reality and his history in football, we talked with Rodríguez in Mundo Albiazul, the Talleres postcast.

