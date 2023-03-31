Jorge Knoblovitspresident of the DAIA, asserted that “there are certain things that are incomparable to me,” referring to the fact that someone who participates in the elections, no matter how authoritarian or extremist, cannot be compared to Adolf Hitler. The President’s statements about Javier Milei, in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

We read a tweet of yours that said: “President Alberto Fernández, participating in the democratic game does not lead to the Holocaust, the Holocausts are consequences of hatred, intolerance and the cancellation of minorities.” Now, not only did the President speak about this, Pope Francis also mentioned Hitler on two occasions. Talking about Hitler and suggesting that he assumed the German government through elections, is it trivializing the Holocaust?

Talk about Hitler It’s important because you tell what he did. Comparing anyone to Hitler is trivializing the Holocaust. Compare someone who participates in the elections or say that The Campora is the Gestapo, it is trivializing the Holocaust.

Nothing that happened in the Holocaust is comparable to what you like or dislike about a politician from one sector or another.

Alberto Fernández: “Milei is a threat to democracy, Hitler also entered for the votes”

Is it possible that there is a Hitler in the world or in Argentina? Could be. Not exactly those who participate with a speech that may or may not adhere to your economic, social, political or weapons criteria.

But there are people, like Alejandro Biondini, and there are many more, who use the democratic space with frankly denialist and trivializing discourses on the Holocaust. It is not the case of Milei Or the Pope’s.

Did the Pope trivialize the Holocaust? Because he said exactly the same thing as Alberto Fernández, that Hitler came through elections. So, the President trivialized the Holocaust?

Alberto Fernandez He spoke of a person, with a first and last name, saying that if he comes to power it will be Hitler. I don’t think I heard the Pope say that.

Pope Francis: “You can have a very good dialogue with the economy, you cannot have a dialogue with finances”

Listening to Alberto Fernández and the Pope, to avoid confusion, in this first fragment with the journalist, the Pope is even clearer. He is asked about young people who follow extreme ideas and he is referring to Milei, without a doubt.

I cannot interpret the Pope or Alberto, except in what is clearly stated, which is my function. One thing is named and another unnamed. There is a substantial difference when you give a distinction to someone who participates in the elections, with first and last name, and you say “it could be”, clearly.

Just as you think and infer thatthat the Pope talks about MileiI tell you that in reality I could talk about any extremist neo-Nazi youth who participates in the elections.

But he is talking about Argentina. We are going to listen to the fragment together again because we have known each other for years, I know of your intellectual honesty, and what we want is to contribute to the understanding of all Argentines.

We have closed a job anticipating that this was going to happen, using the figure of the Holocaust, Hitler and the Gestapo, to say that the worst thing that happens to the other is to be like Hitler. So, it seems to me that this is what we have to watch out for.

Javier Milei’s response to Alberto Fernández for comparing him to Adolf Hitler

The Pope’s thing is unnamed. The President’s it’s not antisemitism, is to trivialize the Holocaust, which is extremely serious in the history of the world, and one thing is not the same as the other.

Because sometimes it happens to us in Argentina that we have the Minguito Tinguitela syndrome, that everything is the same, and not everything is the same. Let’s be respectful of the forms, the figures and the opportunities that history gives us.

Alberto Fernández and the Pope have every right to mention that Hitler rose to power through elections, which does not mean that every authoritarian becomes Hitler, because otherwise, you can never talk about Hitler again.

You can only talk about Hitler.

Neither the Pope nor the President talked about the Holocaust, but about the fact that Hitler came through elections. So, there is a point at which it seems to me that if we become more papist than the Pope, we eliminate the possibility of discussion.

I understand you. What I am saying is that we take care of the language, because it formats us, allows us to have symbolic capital to be able to express things accordingly.

Eduardo Fidanza: “If Milei won the elections, the hotline between Macri and Cristina could work”

There are certain things that are incomparable to me and that do not have to be assimilated from each other. And if you are in the election game and you are afraid of someone, be afraid of him because of the things he says about the issues he made and that could be the same as those of Hitler, and not because he wants to close the Central Bank.

You may like it or not, but the truth is that the figures are incompatible and incomparable.

From now on. What we are asking you is whether it is trivializing the Holocaust to say that Hitler came to power through elections and that he was voted for.

Of course not.

De la Torre: “Mistreating Milei has no benefit”

That was what was said.

trivialize the holocaust In other words, whoever participates in the democratic game can become Hitler because he says things that, in one’s understanding, are extreme economically, or because of the sale of organs. Not everything is the same in Argentina.

You and I know that we have to have an Argentina where things are clear, because without that we will not be able to build an Argentina based on agreements, that is what I am trying to say.

BL JL