Lanús: they killed an 11-year-old girl to steal her cell phone

A 11 year old girl died this wednesday after two motorcycles will hit him to steal his cell phone when he was about to enter his school in the town of Villa Diamante, part of lanus. The minor was unconscious and died of cardiac arrest.

The victim was identified as morena rodriguez, who was about to enter School No. 60 “Almafuerte”, in Lanús Oeste. In that place, two criminals who were on board a motorcycle intercepted her, dragged her a few meters and two pineapples hit him in the stomach and on the head to steal your phone.

The sequence was recorded on a Surveillance Camera located in that area. The images show the moment in which the thieves approached her and took her cell phone. While that was happening, you can see how they hit her on the head and then they fled in the vehicle on the sidewalk.

Then, it is observed a sweeper who ran to help the girl, as well as a group of parents who had taken their children to school and the driver of a black car that passed by on the same street.

“as a father it hurts and saddens me deeply that a girl from Lanús who had a whole life ahead of her has been another fatal crime victim in our province, another family destroyed and an entire neighborhood shocked,” he said in a statement. Diego KravetzChief of Staff and head of Security of the municipality.

“Right now, police officers and we We are monitoring the neighborhood security cameras and surroundings to find the whereabouts of the criminals,” he added.

Those close to the girl reported that this afternoon, starting at 3:00 p.m., there will be a rally in Plaza Giardino, located at Calle San Vladimiro 5540 in Lanús, to ask for justice for Morena and more security in the area.

The ambulance delay

During the attack, Morena suffered a blow to the head when she fell and later broke down. The school authorities called an ambulance, which -according to witnesses- it took more than forty minutes to arrive. In addition, the police report indicated that the vehicle “arrived late.”

“I was at the school gate. My girls come in at 7.30, this happened at 7.25. I went back to my house to take my other children to the garden and it was 8:15 and hadn’t come yet. The patrol car also took half an hour to come,” a woman explained to the signal. TN.

Finally, SAME personnel tried to resuscitate the minor at the scene and then it was decided to transfer her to the Evita Hospital, where he died 20 minutes after entering the placeas reported by Kravetz.

The case is investigated by the prosecutor Silvia Busanoof the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 7 of Lanús-Avellaneda, who was this morning at the scene of the incident giving the investigation directives.

Nestor Grindettimayor on leave of lanus and candidate for governor of Buenos Aires for Together for Changeexpressed himself on his social networks about what happened: “Another unfortunate act of insecurity that it shocks us and saddens us terribly. My accompaniment to the Morena family. The entire security team of the Municipality of lanus working to find those responsible.

“We have to understand that the fight against crime has to be a state policy without ideologies or speculation,” he added.

The communal chief together with Kravetz, candidate to succeed him as communal chief, they suspended their schedule campaign activities ahead of next Sunday’s elections and are managing a Crisis Committee to address the murder of Moreno. The municipality’s chief of staff met with the victim’s father shortly before noon.

