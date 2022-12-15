China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, according to Korean media reports, the girl group LE SSERAFIM has entered the Billboard chart for 8 consecutive weeks, and its popularity remains high.

The US Billboard released the latest chart (December 7) on the 13th (local time). LE SSERAFIM was selected in 4 categories with its 2nd mini album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’.

It is reported that the album entered the Billboard chart for 8 consecutive weeks, ranked 10th in the “World Albums” and 77th in the “Top Current Album sales”.

The title song “ANTIFRAGILE” ranked No. 43 on Billboard Global (excluding the US) and No. 85 on Billboard Global 200. Not only that, “ANTIFRAGILE” is still showing amazing popularity in domestic music charts. Ranked No. 3 on the Melon weekly chart. Ranked in the top three for 7 consecutive weeks.

In addition, LE SSERAFIM won the “Newcomer Award” and “Best Musician Award” at the “2022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPAN” held on the 13th, and won the double crown.