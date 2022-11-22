Home Entertainment “Liar” released the leading trailer Julianne Moore as a con artist | Liar_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
"Liar" released the leading trailer Julianne Moore as a con artist

"Liar" released the leading trailer Julianne Moore as a con artist
“fraud”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, the new Apple TV+ movie “Liar” starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, and Brianna Middleton The pilot trailer was released, and the masters of deception appeared on the stage, and it was also announced that it will be launched in February next year.

Directed by Ben Caron (The Crown, Sherlock) from a blacklisted screenplay by Brian Gatewood & Alessandro Tanaka, the story is set in Manhattan’s billionaire class as a group of crooks come up with the perfect plan to empty their wallets A wealthy family’s funds, but when love, heartbreak and jealousy play a role in the grand scheme of things, it’s not clear whether the criminals are scamming or being scammed.

Moore will play a con artist, Stan will play Max, a brilliant con man known for executing complex schemes and stealing large sums of money, Smith will play Tom, the owner of a New York bookstore, and Middleton will play Sandra, a young woman Find yourself in a bind when navigating the complex world of liars.

