Licenses, Zegna chooses Give Back Beauty for its perfumes and cosmetics with a view to sustainability

Give Back Beauty will create, produce, market and distribute Zegna-branded perfumes and cosmetics products worldwide.

The license «is consistent with our selective strategy for expanding the brand aimed at enriching the customer experience even further in the years to come – comments Ermenegildo Zegna, president and CEO of the Zegna group -. The “culture of beauty” has always been a beacon for the group, guiding it towards decisions based first and foremost on profound respect for people and the environment. An intrinsic value in the brand since 1910, when Ermenegildo Zegna founded the company that still bears his name, testifying to the fact that a quality product is only obtained with care. Give Back Beauty’s multi-sector experience and attention to the environment and sustainability make it the ideal partner to develop new men’s beauty products perfectly in line with the sense of responsibility and unique character of our group.

With revenues of $300 million, Give Back Beauty is a privately held global beauty group operating in more than 130 countries through retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with approximately 350 employees. Its name reflects the company’s central philosophy of giving back to people and the planet.

«We are excited about our new collaboration with Zegna, which we are sure will give impetus to many of our shared strategies, including those around ethical entrepreneurship and environmental awareness» says Corrado Brondi, CEO and founder of Give Back Beauty.

