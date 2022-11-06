Source title: Liu Xu’s new drama “Be Your Own Light” is finished as a young wolf dog chasing light and looking for love

On November 4th, the urban emotion “Be Your Own Light”, directed by Yu Ding and starring Liu Tao, Qin Hailu, Liu Yuning, Chai Biyun, Zhang Duo, Liu Xu, etc., was officially completed. The show has been very popular since it started filming. Liu Xu played Zhou Jiaqi in the play. When finishing the show, he posted an interesting “off-duty picture”. It was very innovative to say goodbye to the shooting in a relaxed and interesting way. Liu Xu and Chai Biyun’s CPs sincerely pursue love and light growth “Be Your Own Light” tells the warm story of three female anchors who have undergone transformation in the news industry and their respective lives, and finally become their most dazzling light. Liu Xu, an actor under Gathering Star, plays Zhou Jiaqi, the second-generation wealthy second generation, in the play. He has a handsome appearance and a little wolf dog type. He and the anchor Zhao Yuanyuan (played by Chai Biyun) are a pair of young CPs. In the latest release of the final episode, the interactive scenes of the two from retention, separation and marriage have made the public curious about their story. This combination of a handsome little wolf dog and a powerful sister, which is currently in the heat, also makes the public directly look forward to the daily love of this pair. Liu Xu once played the role of Liang Cheng, a “little boy” who firmly believes that he is full of love and water in the online drama “What Love Is About”, and is a low-key “rich second generation”; and this time he is in “Be Your Own Light”. He played the second-generation rich Zhou Jiaqi, who played the second-generation rich twice but with completely different personalities, which was a big challenge for Liu Xu. Especially this time he also acted on the same stage with many powerful actors. This is a challenge and an opportunity for Liu Xu. In order to better interpret the role, he and teachers humbly asked for advice, and strived to dig deeper into the role. This spirit of striving for perfect interpretation of the role has also made the outside world look forward to his final presentation of the role. See also Yi Yang Qianxi frankly wants to try a super long release new song is in preparation | Yi Yang Qianxi | New Songs_Sina Entertainment Calmly interpreting different roles Liu Xu’s acting skills are affirmed Although Liu Xu is a rookie actor, he has also acted in many works and roles, and has accumulated a certain amount of experience: he played Liu Xing in the first youth anti-drug public welfare film “Deep Water”; Liu Xia, the rebellious young male protagonist; Liang Cheng, a “grown up boy” in the online drama “What Love”; Zhou Jiaqi, who turned into a handsome and sunny in “Be Your Own Light”…. His works and roles He constantly experiences himself, hones his acting skills, enriches his deep understanding of plays and character works, escapes his own self and uses more mature acting skills to interpret acting skills, enriching himself on the road of acting. Liu Xu is very serious about his professional attitude. In private, he is also a sunny boy who likes sports and life. He has his own ideas and opinions. This attitude has also made him gain a lot of fans. Looking forward to his new drama “Be Your Own Light” and the upcoming dramas “In the Wilderness of the Southern Country”, “Deep Water Area” and other works can be broadcast as soon as possible! I also look forward to seeing him challenge more other roles in the future!

