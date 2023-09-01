Home » Liu Yifei Nominated for Best Actress at Inaugural Golden Panda Awards
Liu Yifei Nominated for Best Actress at Inaugural Golden Panda Awards

The list of nominations for the first Golden Panda Awards has been officially announced, and Chinese actress Liu Yifei has been nominated as one of the Best Actresses for her work in “Menghualu”. The awards ceremony, sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, will be held every two years and is permanently settled in Sichuan.

“Menghualu” is directed by Yang Yang and stars Liu Yifei, Chen Xiao, Liu Yan, Lin Yun, Xu Haiqiao, Dai Xu, and Zhang Xiaoqian. The series premiered on Tencent Video on June 2, 2022, and will be broadcast on Beijing Satellite TV on November 22, 2022.

The first Golden Panda Award Selection will take place from September 19th to 20th, 2023, and will be chaired by the renowned Chinese director, Zhang Yimou. Known as one of the most outstanding directors in the Chinese film industry and a leader of the fifth generation of directors, Zhang Yimou’s participation ensures the credibility and prestige of the awards.

The first Golden Panda Awards have various award categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Some of the notable nominations include “The World” from China, “1923 Season 1” from the United States, “Mountain and Sea” from China, “My Brilliant Girlfriend Season 3” from Italy, and “Hanze Naoki 2” from Japan, competing in the Best Drama Series category.

In the Best Director category, nominees include Zhang Yongxin for “The Age of Awakening,” Ben Richardson for “1923 Season 1,” Mehdi Jafari for “Yado,” Craig Dzobe for “Nightmare on the East Side,” and Brian Percival, Metin Hussein, and Andy Hay for “All Creatures.”

For Best Screenplay, entries such as “The World” by Wang Haige and Wang Daou, “The Final Offense” by Agnes Prue, Marie-Therese Thiel, and Rebecca Ruburt, “Dear Vivienne” by Natalie Scharf, “Rival” by Wang Xiaoqiang, and “My Brilliant Girlfriend Season 3” by Saverio Costanzo, Francis Piccolo, Laura Paolucci, and Elena Ferrante are vying for the recognition.

In the Best Actor category, actors like Zhang Jiayi for “Installation,” Lei Jiayin for “The World,” Bryan Cranston for “Your Honor,” Tanya for “Hansawa Naoki 2,” and Aidan Turner for “Leonardo Season 1” are competing for the award.

Lastly, the Best Actress category features renowned actresses including Kate Winslet for “Nightmare on the East Side,” Liu Yifei for “Dream of Dreams,” Margarita Mazuko for “My Brilliant Girlfriend Season 3,” Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul,” and Ren Suxi for “Dear Child.”

The first Golden Panda Awards will be a momentous event for the Chinese and international film industries, celebrating excellence in filmmaking and recognizing outstanding talent in various categories. The awards ceremony will take place in Sichuan, marking the beginning of a prestigious tradition in Chinese cinema.

