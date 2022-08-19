Original title: Longhua District Shopping Festival will open and issue 28 million consumer coupons

Southern Metropolis News reporter Wu Chunyi On August 19, the “Digital Tesco Xinyue Longhua” 2022 Longhua District Shopping Festival, hosted by the Longhua District People’s Government of Shenzhen City and undertaken by the Longhua District Commerce Bureau, will bring 28 million yuan of digital fashion coupons and countless benefits. Surprise strikes. The first batch of coupons will start at 16:00 on August 19. Food, drink, fun and shopping are all available, don’t miss it!

28 million yuan digital fashion coupons are coming

Catering and retail – A total of 20 million yuan of food and beverage retail consumption coupons will be issued, which consumers can use in major business districts and districts with characteristic consumption assistance in the district.

Cultural and sports tourism activities – 5 million yuan of cultural tourism and sports benefit coupons will be issued, and consumers can consume in tourist hotels, scenic spots (tickets), sports and fitness venues, and cultural and entertainment venues.

Apparel shopping – 3 million yuan of clothing coupons will be issued, which consumers can use to buy fashionable clothing.

●The first batch of 8 million yuan to buy Longhua consumer coupons

Time to grab coupons: 16:00 on August 19

How to grab coupons: Log in to the Meituan or Dianping APP, search for “Happy Purchase Longhua Consumption Vouchers” or “Longhua Consumption Vouchers” on the homepage, and enter the event page to grab the coupons.

After receiving the coupon, the consumption coupon will be automatically put into the user account, click “My – Red Packet Coupon” to view it.

●Three digital fashion consumption experience routes

In addition to consumer coupons, there are a series of activities behind. This shopping festival specially designed three digital fashion consumption experience routes consisting of "love", "L" and "h", which means "Love Longhua" and are full of fun.

