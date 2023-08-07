Marcela Pagano denied being in a relationship with Milei and talked about the invented romance with Esteban Trebuq

This Sunday, Marcela Pagano spoke of the supposed romances that they invented with Esteban Trebuq and Javier Milei. The pre-candidate for national deputy said that she found out about the rumors with “El Pelado de Crónica” while she was on the air with her radio program.

“I love to love, I love love. If I were in love, I am the first person to publish it and tell it, but it is not the case, ”she said with a laugh, but at the same time very serious, during her participation in the program Just one more turn in TN.

Pagano said that the last time she was “deeply” in love was with Albano, a producer with whom she lived for a long time. “I had a phenomenal relationship. He was the great love of my life. A few years ago we separated. It cost us a lot, we even fought to be able to separate, ”she commented.

And then he added: “I found out a while ago that it was dad. When I heard that news I cried with emotion and there I said, as Fito Páez expressed: ‘It was love’. From then on, I had fun relationships, all good, but love, love, no.

Marcela Pagano assured that she is single

To relax a bit the tension that was generated by her story, Marcela referred to the statements that Trebuq gave about his false romance with her and took the situation with humor.

“I found out the other day that I am engaged. I say take charge! He didn’t invite me to eat, I haven’t crossed it for two months, he didn’t give me tickets to go see Luis Miguel. The worst boyfriend in the world, ”she launched.

“Now, being serious. Esteban is a great colleague. We met in America. I think I helped him a lot and he helped me too. We became buddies. I know his tastes for women. I don’t think I’m his type and he’s not my type, that’s why it’s okay. We are friends,” he remarked.

The TN driver asked her where the romance rumor came from and the candidate said she didn’t know anything. “I didn’t see this one coming. They also say that I am in an affair with Milei. I strongly deny it. No problem. In political marketing, everyone tells you that you have to be in a relationship. It doesn’t sell being single, I think that’s it,” she remarked.

“In politics they marry everyone and they may have children. The Ingalls family is what sells. So I think they should go there. I’m alone, I’m still alone… No, sorry, not alone, because I don’t want to belittle other ties. I’m single. It’s not the same,” Marcela finally stated.

