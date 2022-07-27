ROME. The historian of Italian literature Mario Pozzi, author of important studies on the language, artistic literature and culture of the Renaissance, with particular reference to the sixteenth century, died at the hospital in Moncalieri (Turin), after being struck by a very high fever. , at the age of 83. The announcement of his death was made by the Natalino Sapegno Foundation, of which Pozzi was a member of the scientific committee.

Born in Alessandria on January 1, 1939, Pozzi was emeritus professor of Italian literature in the Faculty of Education of the University of Turin, where he also taught art literature. From the beginning of his academic career he has collaborated assiduously in the prestigious “Historical Journal of Italian Literature”, of which he was co-director and then director for over thirty years.

Pozzi has edited various editions of sixteenth-century texts (“Treatises of the sixteenth century”, Ricciardi, 1978; “Linguistic discussions of the sixteenth century”, Utet, 1988,) and is the author of various essays on artistic literature, including “At the borders of literature” ( Edizioni dell’Orso, 1998-99, two volumes) and “Giorgio Vasari, historian and critic” (with Enrico Mattioda, Olschki, 2006). He has also edited editions of the writings of Amerigo Vespucci (“The new world of Amerigo Vespucci”, Edizioni dell’Orso, 1993), of the paper by Pigafetta (“The first voyage around the world“, Neri Pozza, 1994, with facsimile reproduction of the ms. Ambrosiano L. 103 Sup.). In collaboration with Maria Rosa Loi he published the “Family Letters of Sperone Speroni” (Edizioni dell’Orso, 1993-1994). He edited the texts and the glossary of the collection “Discoverers and travelers of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries”, volume I. The sixteenth century “(Ricciardi 1991). Others on the essays can be read in” Language and culture of the sixteenth century “(Liviana, 1975) and in “Language, culture, society” (Edizioni dell’Orso, 1989).