Meeting the Gods: Exploring the Influence of Greek Mythology on Art and Literature

“Meeting the Gods” Explores the Influence of Greek Mythology on Art and Literature

Author Cui Cui introduces readers to “Meeting the Gods,” a groundbreaking book that connects Greek mythology with reality. Rather than discussing Greek mythology in the traditional sense, this book explores the gods that people can encounter in real life and delves into the profound impact of Greek mythology on Western culture, art, and society.

The focal point of the book revolves around 22 Greek gods and heroes, shedding light on the artists they inspired, the masterpieces of art and literature they influenced, and the cultural habits they changed. The topics covered in this book are both fascinating and diverse.

One of the most famous and well-known Greek goddesses featured in the book is Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. While many are familiar with the “Broken Arm Venus” sculpture in the Louvre, “Meeting the Gods” gives readers a deeper understanding of the countless works of art inspired by this goddess. Italian painter Paolo Veronese’s paintings, such as “Beauty and Mars Together in Love” and “Venus and Adonis,” depict the love affairs of Aphrodite. These paintings showcase the intimacy between Venus and Mars, with their loving gazes focused on their child Cupid, capturing a sense of joy and sweetness. Another painting, “Venus and Adonis,” portrays Adonis sleeping on Venus’ lap while their son Cupid tries to prevent disaster, hinting at the tragic events to come.

Italian painter Titian Vecellio also painted several notable works featuring Aphrodite, including “Venus Looking in the Mirror,” “Adoration to Venus,” and “Venus and Lute Player.” In Titian’s masterpiece “Venus of Urbino,” the goddess is portrayed in a sumptuous interior, transitioning from a divine figure to a vibrant woman full of life. Titian’s works, together with those of Giorgione, introduced a warmer and more human portrayal of Aphrodite, moving away from the traditional depiction of a distant and unfeeling goddess.

Diego Velázquez’s “Venus Before the Mirror” is another significant piece discussed in the book. In this painting, the goddess gazes into a mirror held by Cupid, revealing her exquisite beauty. The common misconception that she is admiring herself is debunked by the book, revealing that the goddess can only see the painter in the mirror. This phenomenon, known as the “Venus effect,” adds a philosophical dimension to the painting. Rubens, another renowned artist, also painted “Venus Before the Mirror,” portraying the goddess with a voluptuous and glamorous appearance, emphasizing the rich Baroque style.

“Meeting the Gods” also examines the impact of Greek gods and heroes on literary works. Nietzsche, for instance, had a deep admiration for Dionysus, the god of wine, and considered himself a disciple of Dionysus. In his book “The Birth of Tragedy,” Nietzsche designated the spirit of the sun god, Apollo, and the spirit of Dionysus as the two core principles of Greek culture. The Dionysian spirit symbolizes irrationality and instinct, while the Apollonian spirit represents reason. Nietzsche’s love for Dionysus was further fueled by a watercolor painting titled “The Muse Dionysus,” which he discussed with composer Richard Wagner at Wagner’s villa.

The book also explores the influence of the Greek hero Odysseus on two European classics: James Joyce’s “Ulysses” and Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels.” In “Ulysses,” Odysseus becomes the complex protagonist Leopold Bloom, and the ten years of Odysseus’ journey find themselves condensed into a single day wandering the streets of Dublin. Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels,” on the other hand, draws inspiration from Odysseus’ epic adventures and his eventual return to Ithaca.

“Meeting the Gods” is a captivating exploration of the connections between Greek mythology, art, and literature. Whether appreciating oil paintings and sculptures that incorporate Greek mythological elements or immersing oneself in corresponding literary works, readers can gain fresh perspectives, inspiration, and insights from this remarkable book.

[Contributor: Haoyue]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

