A mid-August bridge dedicated to art and culture: most of the museums and archaeological parks of the Ministry of Culture, led by Minister Dario Franceschini, will observe the extraordinary opening on Monday 15 August, offering citizens and tourists the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the national cultural heritage.

Collections, paintings, works of art, monuments, ancient vestiges of the civilizations that flourished in our territory await the many people who want to visit the more than 220 sites registered so far in the calendar of openings, continuously updated, available at https: // cultura .gov.it / ferragostoalmuseo2022.

From the spiritual charm of the Certosa di Trisulti in Collepardo, just returned to the public, to the Renaissance delights of the National Museum of Villa Pisani in Strà, from the majesty of the Colosseum and Palatine Hill to the marvelous ruins of Pompeii with its recent finds, from the renewed National Gallery of ‘Umbria at the Galleria Nazionale delle Marche with its six new rooms, from the magnificent architecture of Palazzo Farnese in Caprarola with the enviable views over the Tuscia to the sublime plasticity of the Riace Bronzes, the fiftieth anniversary of which is found in the waters of the Ionian Sea, to the National Museum of Reggio Calabria, there will be many opportunities to meet culture in this mid-August at the museum. The appointments are published in real time by the peripheral institutes of the Mic. (For possible and sudden variations, please always check the openings by contacting the addresses indicated in the individual details sheets).

