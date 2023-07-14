Modi is Macron’s guest of honor at the Bastille Day parade

PARIS (AP) — France is waging a seduction campaign targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the guest of honor at Friday’s Bastille Day parade, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling India a “key” actor in “our future”.

Paris wants to further strengthen its cooperation with New Delhi on various issues, from the weather to arms sales and the strategic Indo-Pacific region. But respect for human rights, an increasingly pressing issue for Modi’s India, was not part of the broader agenda.

In a Thursday night speech to French defense officials, Macron praised India, calling it a “key partner.”

“This is a giant in the history of the world who will have a determining role in our future,” Macron declared, before dining with Modi at the Elysee Palace. India “is also a strategic partner and friend.”

Macron, with Modi at his side, will preside over the annual military parade to mark France’s national day on Friday. Indian soldiers will participate and three French-made Rafale fighters belonging to India will fly over.

As Modi arrived in France on Thursday, India’s Defense Procurement Council approved the purchase of 26 Rafales for the Indian Navy, an agreement in principle announced by the Indian Defense Ministry. The price will be negotiated with France, according to a statement. The purchase of three Scorpene submarines, developed by France and Spain, was also approved.

Critics have raised concerns that France would put Modi on such a high pedestal. The 72-year-old Indian prime minister is widely seen as an increasingly authoritarian ruler and his nationalist party is seen as divisive.

In a report released in April, the activist group Amnesty International said freedom of expression had declined under Modi’s rule.

The European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution calling for “human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including trade.”

The resolution calls on member states to “systematically and publicly raise human rights concerns” at the highest level.

Modi’s two-day visit comes as Paris and New Delhi celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership. It crucially precedes Macron’s tour this month to the Indo-Pacific region, home to 1.5 million French people.

Youcef Bounab in Paris contributed to this report.

