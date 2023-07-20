Municipal elections: extend the hours to collect DNI

On Sunday, July 23, the city of Córdoba will elect the next mayor. And for this reason, the municipality announced that it is extending the opening hours to collect the DNI in the Community Participation Centers (CPC) and Central Civil Registry: it will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. without a prior shift until Sunday the 23rd inclusive.

In addition, to find out where the document is located, you can consult it by sending an email to entradiadedni@cordoba.gov.ar.

And those who carried out the renewal process must present themselves with the strip or proof of the process. In turn, it has a QR code that allows users to verify the monitoring of their procedure.

