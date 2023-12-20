Home » Nanamica Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Outdoor Series
Tokyo outdoor brand nanamica has just announced the release of its highly-anticipated 2024 spring and summer series. The collection, which touts a unique combination of “practicality” and “sporty style”, is divided into three sub-categories: “Layering Lightly”, “The Usual Comfort”, and “Stay Lighthearted”. Each category boasts unique tailoring and construction standards, making them suitable for different environments.

“Layering Lightly” features a trendy silhouette with a focus on sports performance. The clothing within this category is designed to be breathable and includes shorts, zip-top vests, and short-sleeved tops. Meanwhile, “The Usual Comfort” is cut for a comfortable fit and is ideal for outdoor sports, offering a variety of loose jackets, sweatshirts, and trousers. Lastly, “Stay Lighthearted” is crafted from lightweight materials and includes styles such as windproof jackets, button-down shirts, and shorts.

nanamica’s new 2024 spring and summer series is expected to hit the shelves soon, and interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release. With its focus on functionality and style, this collection is sure to be a hit among outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

